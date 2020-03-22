Sleep apnea diagnostics and therapeutics Market: Key Strategies Adopted by Leading Players to Garner Highest Revenue 2025

The global sleep apnea market has garnered significant prominence, due to the continued advent of technological advancements in sleep apnea devices. High demand of novel convenient devices and booming patient base has generated a need for better devices worldwide. Sedentary lifestyle and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes are the key factors that drive the sleep apnea market. Additionally, rising awareness and established healthcare regime in developed regions have fuelled the market growth. Furthermore, augmented R&D investments by leading companies to develop efficient and patient compliant devices are anticipated to bolster the market growth. However, limited reimbursement of these devices and low patient compliance are likely to hinder the market growth.

This unmet medical need would provide lucrative growth opportunities for device makers to address the untapped market potential in future. Furthermore, developing regions with changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization, rising awareness and improving healthcare access would offer attractive opportunities for device makers. As the market heavily relies on technology, reformulating the device innovation roadmap would be a key challenge for device makers to sustain in the sleep apnea market.

Sleep apnea or Sleep disordered breathing (SDB) is a disorder that is characterised by brief interruptions in breathing or shallow breathing during sleep. Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is the most common type of sleep apnea. Currently, around 20 million people are expected to have OSA in U.S., which accounts for around 6 per cent of the population. Moreover, about 85 to 90 per cent of OSA patients are anticipated to remain undiagnosed that demonstrates the unmet medical need.

Get sample copy of this report @

www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/1469

One of the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market is product launch. Recently, ResMed launched the AirFit P10 nasal pillows system, AirFit F10 full-face mask, AirFit N10 nasal mask and the Astral platform, a new generation of life support ventilators. Moreover, the companies are also conducting educational programs and awareness campaigns. For instance, ResMed has joined hands with special groups such as the National Sleep Foundation, the National Stroke Association and the American Heart Association to conduct awareness campaigns and promote its brand.

To provide a detailed market understanding, the report fragments the Sleep apnea diagnostics and therapeutics market on the basis of diagnostic devices, therapeutic devices and geography. On the basis of diagnostic devices, the market is segmented into Polysomnography (PSG) Devices, Actigraphy Systems, Respiratory Polygraph and Pulse Oximeters. Based on therapeutic devices, the market is segmented into Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices, Airway Clearance Systems, Adaptive Servo Ventilation (ASV) Systems, Oxygen Devices, Oral Appliances and Others. The report covers a detailed market analysis for each of the aforementioned segments and provides the geographic market scenario across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Top Key Players :

• Philips Respironics

• ResMed

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company (CareFusion)

• Teleflex

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Purchase this exclusive report @

www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1469

About Us:

Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Sona Padman

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com