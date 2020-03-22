Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market Garner about $168 million by 2025

Sleep apnea is a serious sleep disorder that decreases or stops the patients breathing patterns during sleep. In some cases, this pause in breathing (called apnea) can last 10 seconds or longer and can occur 30 times or more in an hour. Symptoms of sleep apnea include daytime sleepiness, loud snoring, and restless sleep. Approximately 18 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, while only 20% have been diagnosed and treated.

The sleep apnea diagnostics market is growing at a significant pace due to surge in incidence of sleep apnea across the globe. Further, leading manufacturers are focusing toward the technological advancements in sleep apnea devices such as Fitbit has launched a wearable smartwatch that can help in easy diagnosis of sleep apnea. However, expensive tools used for the treatment of sleep apnea, limited reimbursement of these devices, and low patient compliance are projected to hinder the market growth. Moreover, gradual increase in preference for home healthcare devices is projected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,”Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market by Product and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global sleep apnea diagnostics market was valued at $99 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $168 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Players :

• Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

• DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medtronic plc

• Mindray

• Natus Medical Incorporated

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• Resmed

• Smiths Medical

• SomnoMedics.

Based on product, the polysomnography (PSG) device generated the highest revenue in 2017 and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the wide use of these devices in the hospitals and sleep labs, as PSG enables the doctor monitor varied parameters of sleep apnea, such as brain activity, muscle activity, breathing activity, and more to get a comprehensive interpretation of what disorder the patient is suffering from.

The actigraphy monitoring devices segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to its increased use in the homecare settings.Based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals & sleep laboratories and home care settings. The hospital & sleep laboratories segment dominates the global sleep apnea diagnostics market due to the preference among patients to visit hospitals for the diagnosis of sleep apnea. In addition, sleep labs possess all the different equipment and medical settings required to monitor sleep apnea.

Key Findings of the Sleep Apnea Diagnostics Market:

• Based on product, the polysomnography (PSG) device segment dominated the global sleep apnea diagnostics market in 2017, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

• Actigraphy monitoring device is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

• Based on end user, the home care settings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

• U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global sleep apnea diagnostics market in 2017, accounting for more than half of the market in North America.

• Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor in the sleep apnea diagnostics market in 2017, and is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to increase in healthcare investments by manufacturers and surge in R&D expenditure for the development of sleep apnea diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increase in prevalence of sleep apnea owing to the rise in obesity, diabetes, hypertension and other diseases that increases the probability of a person to get suffer from sleep apnea.

