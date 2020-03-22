Smart Factory Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2028

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast of the smart factory market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the global market dynamics and trends across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan and MEA, which influence the current nature and future status of the smart factory market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the smart factory market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of smart factory systems. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on technology, application and different regions globally.

The smart factory market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the demand for Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and data-driven technologies from various industry verticals.

The report starts with an overview of the smart factory market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers and challenges from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the smart factory market.

The smart factory market is classified on the basis of market structure, manufacturing vertical, component and region. On the basis of market structure, the market is sub-segmented into to collect, to connect, to analyse and to control. Furthermore, by manufacturing vertical, the global smart factory market is segmented as automotive & transportation, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defence, oil & gas, garments & textile, chemical & material and others. The automotive sub-segment accounted for a relatively higher share owing to an increase in the demand from automotive OEMs.

On the basis of component, the global smart factory market is segmented into hardware, software and services. Due to the increasing proliferation of sensors and industrial robots, the hardware sub-segment accounted for the highest market share for the global smart factory market in 2017.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the smart factory market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis covering key trends.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the smart factory market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the smart factory market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, BENELUX & Rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland & Rest of Eastern Europe), SEA (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN & Rest of APAC), China, Japan and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa & Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the smart factory market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the smart factory market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global smart factory market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of market structure, manufacturing vertical, component and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global smart factory market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global smart factory market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the smart factory market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the smart factory supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the smart factory market. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are ABB (ASEA BROWN BOVERI) Group, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., General Electric Company, Johnson Controls International PLC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Wipro Limited.

Key Segments

By Market Structure

To Connect Wired and Wireless Networking Wide Area Networking (WAN) Local Area Networking (LAN) Machine-to-Machine Network

To Collect Sensors Digital Measurement Devices Auto Identification Hardware

To Analyse Data Historian Reporting Complex Event Processing Predictive Algorithm

To Control Actuators Programmable Logic Controllers Smart Robotics Additive Manufacturing Equipment SCADA DCS Others (MES, HMI)



By Manufacturing Vertical

Automotive & Transportation

Food & Beverage

Electrical and Electronics

Aerospace & Defence

Oil & Gas

Garment & Textile

Chemical & Material

Others ( Healthcare & Pharmaceutical)

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Key Regions covered:

North America

U.S. Canada



Latin America

Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Western Europe

Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe



SEA & Others of APAC India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC



China

Japan

MEA

GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

ABB (ASEA BROWN BOVERI) Group

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

General Electric Company

Johnson Controls International PLC

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Emerson Electric Company

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Wipro Limited

