Social Media Security Market Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Gross Revenues 2018

Social Media Security Market 2018 report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the Global key players. It also provides analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

Global Social Media Security Market to reach USD 2719.7 million by 2025.

Global social media security market valued approximately USD 745 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.57% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising data through social media platforms, increasing user engagement on social media and security attacks on social media platforms are expected to fuel the market growth. Rapid adoption of social media platforms results into unstructured and unregulated data sets leads to emergence of data monitoring. According to study of our world of data in 2014, there were 2.94 billion active internet users which has risen to 3.2 billion internet users. According to global internet report in 2016 around 73% of total data breaches incidents was from North America and around 13% of total data breaches incident was from Europe. Thus, increasing data through social media platforms followed by rising internet penetration is expected to fuel the market growth.

The report on global social media security market includes solutions, security type, service, organization size and verticals. On the basis of solutions, market is segmented into monitoring, threat intelligence, risk management and others. Monitoring segment is the leading social media security solutions due to rising penetration of social media and data security in organizations. On the basis of organization size, market is divided into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Small and medium size enterprise is the dominating organization size segment due to rise in adoption of social media security services for effectively maintain, manage and monitor the social media platforms from data breaches. On the basis of verticals market is divided into banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, telecom and IT, retail, media and entertainment, government, education, travel and hospitality, manufacturing and others. Manufacturing vertical is the fastest growing vertical due to high adoption of social media platforms for marketing, promotion and customer experience management.

The regional analysis of Global social media security market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global social media security market in terms of market revenue share.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The leading market players mainly include ; Sophos, Trend Micro, Symantec, Micro Focus, CA Technologies (Veracode), ZeroFox, RiskIQ, SolarWinds, Digital Shadows, Proofpoint, LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, KnowBe4, Hootsuite, Centrify, Socialhub, Brandle, DigitalStakeout, Bowline Security and Social .

By Solution: Monitoring, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Others

By Security Type: Web Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Cloud Security

By Service: Professional Services and Managed Service

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises

By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Government, Education, Travel and Hospitality, Manufacturing and Others

Regions:

North America: U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany.

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Social Media Security Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Social Media Security Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Social Media Security Market by Product

Chapter 6. Global Social Media Security Market by Vehicle Type

Chapter 7. Global Social Media Security Market by Application

Chapter 8. Global Social Media Security Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

