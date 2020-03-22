South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market–Global Outlook to 2025: Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segmentation: Device (Imaging Equipment, Endoscopic Device, Surgical Instrument, Electro-Medical Equipment), Service Type (Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Operational Maintenance), Service Provider (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Service Organizations, In-House Maintenance), End User (Private-Sector Organizations, Public-Sector Organizations), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast by 2025

Drivers: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, increasing preference for purchase of refurbished medical equipment, rising investments of key companies to build healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements for complex equipment maintenance, increasing number of public-private partnerships.

RISING FOCUS ON PREVENTIVE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE

Medical equipment maintenance consists of preventive, predictive, corrective, operational and other types of maintenance. Preventative maintenance has many advantages over other maintenance as it is performed on regular basis to prevent the equipment from failure. Preventive maintenance is performed all through when the equipment is on functioning to prevent it from unexpected interruption. The preventive maintenance extends the lifecycle of equipment and boosts efficiency for running more efficiently. It lowers the power expenses, improves the performance of assets by increasing uptime and it is helpful to develop customer service.

Key Points: South East Asia Medical Maintenance Equipment Market

Siemens AG is going to dominate the South East Asia medical maintenance equipment : ID barcode readers in factory automation market followed by GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

The imaging equipment segment is dominating the South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market.

Private-sector organizations segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are AGFA-GEVAERT, Canon Inc, Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGaA, Medtronic, Hitachi, Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, B. Braun, HOYA Corporation among others.