South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market–Global Outlook to 2025: Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V
Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segmentation: Device (Imaging Equipment, Endoscopic Device, Surgical Instrument, Electro-Medical Equipment), Service Type (Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, Operational Maintenance), Service Provider (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Service Organizations, In-House Maintenance), End User (Private-Sector Organizations, Public-Sector Organizations), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast by 2025
Drivers: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market
The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, increasing preference for purchase of refurbished medical equipment, rising investments of key companies to build healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements for complex equipment maintenance, increasing number of public-private partnerships.
RISING FOCUS ON PREVENTIVE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE
Medical equipment maintenance consists of preventive, predictive, corrective, operational and other types of maintenance. Preventative maintenance has many advantages over other maintenance as it is performed on regular basis to prevent the equipment from failure. Preventive maintenance is performed all through when the equipment is on functioning to prevent it from unexpected interruption. The preventive maintenance extends the lifecycle of equipment and boosts efficiency for running more efficiently. It lowers the power expenses, improves the performance of assets by increasing uptime and it is helpful to develop customer service.
Key Points: South East Asia Medical Maintenance Equipment Market
Siemens AG is going to dominate the South East Asia medical maintenance equipment : ID barcode readers in factory automation market followed by GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.
- The imaging equipment segment is dominating the South East Asia medical maintenance equipment market.
- Private-sector organizations segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- MARKET OVERVIEW
1.1. Market Definitions
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Market Segmentation
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Drivers
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
3.4. Premium Market Trends
- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
4.1. Value Chain Analysis
4.2. Technology Roadmap
4.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis
TOC Continue….
Major Players: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market
Some of the major players operating in this market are AGFA-GEVAERT, Canon Inc, Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGaA, Medtronic, Hitachi, Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, B. Braun, HOYA Corporation among others.
The South East Asia medical equipment maintenance market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Medical equipment maintenance market is dominated by Siemens AG accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V and among others.
SIEMENS AG:
Siemens AG founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company is involved in production and manufacturing of plants across the world. The company is involved in electrification, automation and digitalization technologies. Siemens AG works in following segments power and gas,energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory and process industries drives, healthineers and renewable energy. The Siemens Healthineers segment provides technology to the healthcare industry and, diagnostic imaging and laboratory diagnostics. Siemens AG provides medical maintenance services through imaging and therapy services. Its remote monitoring program can detect and corrects medical equipment before they need larger repair.
The company has 377,000 employees and has global presence in more than 200 countries. It offers equipment services for medical equipment maintenance. It serves in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America and South America.
GE HEALTHCARE
GE Healthcare, founded in 2004 and headquartered Munich, Germany. GE healthcare provides transformational medical technologies and services. GE health care operates through three business segments health care systems, life sciences and healthcare digital. The healthcare systems segment offers a wide range of products for diagnostic imaging and clinical systems. Diagnostic imaging systems such as digital mammography, X-ray, computed tomography (CT), surgical and interventional imaging, magnetic resonance (MR) and molecular imaging technologies. Clinical systems comprises of ultrasound, bone densitometry, electrocardiography (ECG), patient monitoring, incubators, infant warmers, respiratory care, and anesthesia management.
GE Healthcare Service offers medical equipment services through uptime optimisation and ultrasound services and support.
GE healthcare has operating companies across Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America and, North America. Some of the subsidiaries include Dharmacon, Inc. (U.S.), GE Medical Systems Kretztechnik GMBH & CO OHG (Austria), Nihon Medi-Physics Co.,Ltd. (Japan), SerphyDose SARL (France), VersaMed Medical Systems, LLC (U.S.), Amersham (UK), Biacore International AB (Sweden), API Health care (U.S.), GE Healthcare Funding Ireland (Ireland)
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.:
Koninklijke Philips N.V., founded in 1891 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company is a health technology company which focuses on prevention, diagnosis, treatment and home care. The company operates in personal health, diagnosis & treatment, connected care & health informatics, lighting and legacy items business segments.
Philips Healthcare offers equipment services for ultrasound and imaging systems through Right Fit Service Agreements.
The company operates in more than 122 countries worldwide with more than 82 production sites. The company’s regional locations are Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, South Asia, North America, and Western Europe. The subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips N.V. are Saeco S.p.A., Magnavox, Dynalite, Video land, Philips Records and among others.
