Surgical Robots for the Spine Market Rising Trends and New Technologies Research 2019 to 2024 | Mazor Robotics, Medtech S.A, TINA VI Medical Technologies, Globus Medical

Surgical Robots for the Spine Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas. Each research report supports as a depository of analysis and data for each and every side of the industry, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

TOP KEY PLAYERS : Mazor Robotics, Medtech S.A, TINA VI Medical Technologies, Globus Medical

The worldwide market for Surgical Robots for the Spine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 32.7% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 67 million US$ in 2019

Spinal Surgical Robots has become well-known as highly-accurate and precise procedure that’s used to carry out spinal surgery with the aid of a mechanical guidance system.

Spinal Surgical Robots has become a highly-sought surgical procedure that can be used to treat a wide variety of spinal conditions, including spine tumors and spinal deformities.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest sales region for Spinal Surgical Robots which the sales number is about 97 units with the market share of 68% in 2017. Europe is the second largest sales region of Spinal Surgical Robots sales about 24 Unit.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Separate System

Combining System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Disc Replacement

Spine Fusion

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Surgical Robots for the Spine product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Surgical Robots for the Spine, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Surgical Robots for the Spine in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Surgical Robots for the Spine competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Surgical Robots for the Spine breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Surgical Robots for the Spine market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surgical Robots for the Spine sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

