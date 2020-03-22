Target Drone Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2017 to 2026

Target Drone Market – Overview

The “Target Drone Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the target drone market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the target drone market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Mn and Thousand Units) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for target drones at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (thousand units) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global target drone market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints during the forecast period.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global target drone market. Porter’s Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Target Drone Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global target drone market provides a detailed cross segment analysis based on the different segments including platform, engine type, application, and end-user. Based on platform, the market is segmented into ground target, aerial target, underwater target, and sea surface target. Based on engine type, the market is divided into internal combustion engine, jet engine, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into combat training; target & decoy; and surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance. Moreover, on the basis of end-user, the global target drone market is segmented into commercial, defense (air, navy, and land), and homeland security.

Global Target Drone Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Target Drone Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players such as The Boeing Company, QinetiQ Target Systems, Airbus S.A.S., and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. among others. These players innovate novel target drones. For instance, The Boeing Company focuses on producing more target drones to help various defense forces in strengthening security and combat training. In 2017, the company announced that by April 2021, it will provide the U.S. Air Force with 18 more QF-16 target drones under a US$ 24.7 Mn contract.

Global Target Drone Market Segments

Global Target Drone Market, by Platform

Ground Target

Aerial Target

Underwater Target

Sea Surface Target

Global Target Drone Market, by Engine Type

Internal Combustion Engine

Jet Engine

Others

Global Target Drone Market, by Application

Combat Training

Target & Decoy

Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance

Global Target Drone Market, by End-user

Commercial

Defense Air Navy Land

Homeland Security

Global Target Drone Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

