Traffic Sensor Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Traffic Sensor Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Traffic Sensor market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Traffic Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Traffic Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Flir Systems, Inc. (US)

Kistler Group (Switzerland)

Sick AG (Germany)

LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Sensys Networks, Inc. (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

Axis Communication AB (Sweden)

Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada)

Swarco AG (Austria)

Efkon AG (Austria)

Transcore (US)

Q-Free ASA Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Inductive Loops

Piezoelectric Sensors

Image Sensors

Infrared Sensors

LiDAR Sensors

Radar Sensors

Magnetic Sensors

Acoustic Sensors

Thermal Sensors Segment by Application

Vehicle Measurement and Profiling

Weigh In Motion (WIM)

Traffic Monitoring

Automated Tolling (e-toll)

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Traffic Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Traffic Sensor

1.2 Traffic Sensor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Traffic Sensor Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Inductive Loops

1.2.3 Piezoelectric Sensors

1.2.4 Image Sensors

1.2.5 Infrared Sensors

1.2.6 LiDAR Sensors

1.2.7 Radar Sensors

1.2.8 Magnetic Sensors

1.2.9 Acoustic Sensors

1.2.10 Thermal Sensors

1.3 Traffic Sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Traffic Sensor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Vehicle Measurement and Profiling

1.3.3 Weigh In Motion (WIM)

1.3.4 Traffic Monitoring

1.3.5 Automated Tolling (e-toll)

1.3 Global Traffic Sensor Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Traffic Sensor Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Traffic Sensor Market Size

1.4.1 Global Traffic Sensor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Traffic Sensor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Traffic Sensor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Traffic Sensor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Traffic Sensor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Traffic Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Traffic Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Traffic Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Traffic Sensor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Traffic Sensor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Traffic Sensor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Traffic Sensor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Traffic Sensor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Traffic Sensor Production

3.4.1 North America Traffic Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Traffic Sensor Production

3.5.1 Europe Traffic Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Traffic Sensor Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Traffic Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Traffic Sensor Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Traffic Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Traffic Sensor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Traffic Sensor Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Traffic Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Traffic Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Traffic Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Traffic Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Traffic Sensor Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Traffic Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Traffic Sensor Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Traffic Sensor Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Traffic Sensor Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Traffic Sensor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Traffic Sensor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Traffic Sensor Business

7.1 TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

7.1.1 TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland) Traffic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Traffic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland) Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Flir Systems, Inc. (US)

7.2.1 Flir Systems, Inc. (US) Traffic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Traffic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Flir Systems, Inc. (US) Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Kistler Group (Switzerland)

7.3.1 Kistler Group (Switzerland) Traffic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Traffic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Kistler Group (Switzerland) Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sick AG (Germany)

7.4.1 Sick AG (Germany) Traffic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Traffic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sick AG (Germany) Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 LeddarTech Inc. (Canada)

7.5.1 LeddarTech Inc. (Canada) Traffic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Traffic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 LeddarTech Inc. (Canada) Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Siemens AG (Germany)

7.6.1 Siemens AG (Germany) Traffic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Traffic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Siemens AG (Germany) Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sensys Networks, Inc. (US)

7.7.1 Sensys Networks, Inc. (US) Traffic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Traffic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sensys Networks, Inc. (US) Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Raytheon Company (US)

7.8.1 Raytheon Company (US) Traffic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Traffic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Raytheon Company (US) Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Axis Communication AB (Sweden)

7.9.1 Axis Communication AB (Sweden) Traffic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Traffic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Axis Communication AB (Sweden) Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria)

7.10.1 Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria) Traffic Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Traffic Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria) Traffic Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada)

7.12 Swarco AG (Austria)

7.13 Efkon AG (Austria)

7.14 Transcore (US)

7.15 Q-Free ASA

8 Traffic Sensor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Traffic Sensor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Traffic Sensor

8.4 Traffic Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

