Transportation Management Solution Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period

Transportation Management Solution Market: Introduction

Transportation management system is one of the software solution and critical key component in supply chain management, which is generally used to plan and manage the movement of conveyance. It is adopted by several logistics firms to keep track of planning and managing activities. Transportation management system allows enterprises to execute all transportation and logistics operations in reliable and cost-effective manner beyond the supply chain.

Transportation management system solutions offers various services such as freight consolidation, scheduling and routing, and freight audit/payment. The demand of transportation management system is growing rapidly across small and large scale enterprises by virtue of expansion in integrating capabilities. Moreover, there is heavy demand for adequate transportation management system owing to increase in global business activity which will help to reduce overall delivery time.

Transportation Management Solution Market: Drivers and Challenges

Transportation management system which are implemented on software-as-a-service solution is one of the major factor driving the market of TMS solution. Enterprises which are adopting S-a-a-S based transportation management system solutions owing to its several benefits such as high level of collaboration among associates and preeminent visibility. Moreover, TMS solution minimizes the cost of RFID based devices and sensors is also one of the driving factor of TMS market.

The major restraints faced by market of TMS solution owing to lack of awareness among enterprises with high deployment cost

Transportation Management Solution Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of software deployment:

On-Premises

On-Demand

Segmentation on the basis of end users:

Transportation and Logistics

Industrial

Retail

Food and Beverages

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Transportation Management Solution Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Transportation management solution market are: Descartes System Group, JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, 3GTMS Inc., Cargo Smart Ltd., Lean Logistics Inc., Precision Software Inc., and One Network Enterprise