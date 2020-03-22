Vacuum Coating Machines Market 2019 Global Manufacturers Analysis And Industry Overview to 2023

Vacuum Coating Machines Industry 2019

Vacuum coating machines are machines, which are used for depositing a film or a coating on a surface in a vacuum. These machines are used in various applications, such as electronics, automotive, and optics and glass. These machines can be classified into the two major types, i.e. PVD (physical vapor deposition) coating machines and CVD (chemical vapor deposition) coating machines. The vacuum coating machines market is driven by various factors such as growing demand from end use application, strict regulations against toxic chemicals and popularization of handheld devices.

The global vacuum coating machines market is expected to grow at about 6.36% CAGR during the forecast and reach USD 27,557.0 million by 2023. In 2017, the market was led by Asia Pacific, with a 42.9% share, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 24.2% and 19.2%, respectively.

The global vacuum coating machines market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. On the basis of type, CVD coating machine segment, which held a share of 53.9% in 2017, is expected to register a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period. Based on application, the electronics segment accounted for a market share of 36.4% in 2017; it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Global Vacuum Coating Machines Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 List of Assumptions

1.4 Market Structure

2 Global Vacuum Coating Machines Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.1.1 Growing demand from end use application

2.1.2 Strict regulations against toxic chemicals

2.1.3 Popularization of handheld devices

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 High initial investments

2.2.2 Lack of technically skilled labor

2.3 Opportunity

2.3.1 Growing solar equipment industry

3 Global Vacuum Coating Machines Market, By Type

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) Coating Machines

3.1.2 CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) Coating Machines

4 Global Vacuum Coating Machines Market, By Application

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Electronics

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Optics and Glass

4.1.4 Packaging

4.1.5 Others

5 Global Vacuum Coating Machines Market By Region

5.1 Overview

5.2 North America

5.2.1 U.S.

5.2.2 Canada

5.2.3 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Germany

5.3.2 U.K.

5.3.3 France

5.3.4 Russia

5.3.5 Italy

5.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 China

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.3 South Korea

5.4.4 India

5.4.5 Southeast Asia

5.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.2 UAE

5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.4 Egypt

5.5.5 Nigeria

5.5.6 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.6 South America

5.6.1 Brazil

5.6.2 Argentina

5.6.3 Colombia

5.6.4 Rest of South America

Continued……

