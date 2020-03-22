Waterproof Fabrics Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 – 2028

Waterproof Fabrics Market Introduction

Waterproof fabrics are the water repelling fabric materials used in various day to day applications. Waterproof fabrics provide an excellent water resistance with no leakage and minimum wetting. The fabrics are immersion-proofed and wax proofed in order to bring out the maximum efficiency of the waterproof fabrics. The waterproof fabrics provide high durability, are tough, light weight and wrinkle free. The manufacturers involved in the waterproof fabrics market are focused on improving the texture and finish of the waterproof fabrics. The waterproof fabrics are used in the tents, sportswear, raincoats, tarpaulins, truck covers and kitbags among other applications. On the basis of the material, the waterproof fabrics are categorized by the material type used in the manufacturing the waterproof fabrics. The materials used in the manufacturing of waterproof fabrics include: nylon, polyester, cotton and polyurethane among others

Waterproof fabrics of breathable type are generally designed for garments which are used for the protection from the weather. Breathable waterproof fabrics do not allow water to pass through instead, they allow water vapors to pass in order to maintain the skin and body temperature. Whereas, non-breathable waterproof fabrics do not allow water or water vapors to pass through and thus, are not used in the garments. Non-breathable waterproof fabrics are generally used in the household applications such as bathroom curtains, tents and truck covers.

Waterproof Fabrics Market Dynamics

The growth in the per capita disposable income in the developing countries is expected to drive sales of waterproof fabric garments in near future. Automobile industry being one of the key consumer of waterproof fabrics, is expected to drive the waterproof fabrics sales owing to the growing sales and increasing fleet of vehicles in coming years. Conversion of natural fabrics such as cotton and wool to waterproof fabrics using polymer coatings is expected to set a trend in the waterproof fabrics market

Lower efficiency offered by waterproof fabrics when in contact with water for longer time is expected to retard the sales of waterproof fabrics in coming years

Waterproof Fabrics Market Segmentation

The waterproof fabrics market is segmented on the following basis:

Waterproof fabrics by application:

Tents

Vehicle Covers

Tarpaulins

Clothing Sports Wear Casual Wear



Waterproof fabrics by type:

Breathable

Non-Breathable

Waterproof fabrics by material:

Nylon

Polyester

Cotton

Polyurethane

Waterproof Fabrics Market: Regional Outlook

North America region is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of waterproof fabrics market. The region has reported a significant growth in the automotive vehicle sales and fleet. Owing to which the sales of waterproof fabrics are expected to boost in the North America region in coming years. Europe region is one of the key markets for textile industry. The region holds a prominent share of around 9.7% in the global population owing to which, the sales of the waterproof fabrics are expected to grow at a decent pace in the Europe region in near future.

Latin America region has reported a moderate growth in the sales of the automotive vehicles in recent years. Owing to which the waterproof fabrics market is expected to grow in coming years. Increasing per capita disposable income and fleet of automotive vehicles in the Middle East and Africa region are expected to drive the sales of the waterproof fabrics in coming years.

Asia region is the expected to have a prominent share in the growth of water proof fabrics. Asia region has witnessed a significant growth in the sales and fleet of automotive vehicles. Developing countries in Asia such as India and China who hold a prominent share of 36% of total population of the world are expected to create a platform for the sales of waterproof fabrics in coming years. The increasing per capita disposable income in the China and India is also expected to add in the growth of waterproof fabrics in coming years.

Waterproof Fabrics Market: Key participants

The participants involved in the waterproof fabrics market are listed below: