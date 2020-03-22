Waterproofing Admixtures Market 2029 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Waterproofing Admixture is a type of integral waterproofing material that can be mixed with concrete mixture, and mainly used in all kinds of anti-permeability concrete engineering.

Scope of the Report:

The key consumption markets locate at developing countries. China takes the market share of 33.4%, followed by India with 10.4%. Europe and North America consumption market is 19.4% and 16.9% respectly in 2017.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The international leading companies prefer taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

The worldwide market for Waterproofing Admixtures is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 3720 million US$ in 2024, from 2560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.



This report focuses on the Waterproofing Admixtures in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kryton (CA)

Xypex Chemical (CA)

Fosroc (UK)

GCP Applied Technologies (US)

Hycrete (US)

Sika (CH)

BASF (DE)

Penetron (US)

Schomburg (DE)

Markham (NZ)

IPA Systems (US)

Cemix (NZ)

Cementaid (AU)

Moxie (US)

Wuhan Sanyuan (CN)

Dura Build Care (IN)

Pidilite Industries (IN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Crystalline Type

Pore Blocking Type

Other Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential Use

Commercial Use

