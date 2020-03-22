Waterproofing Coating Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Waterproofing Coating Market 2019

Description:

Waterproofing is the process of making an object or structure waterproof or water-resistant so that it remains relatively unaffected by water or resisting the ingress of water under specified conditions. Such items may be used in wet environments or underwater to specified depths. Water resistant and waterproof often refer to penetration of water in its liquid state and possibly under pressure, whereas damp proof refers to resistance to humidity or dampness. Permeation of water vapor through a material or structure is reported as a moisture vapor transmission rate. The hulls of boats and ships were once waterproofed by applying tar or pitch. Modern items may be waterproofed by applying water-repellent coatings or by sealing seams with gaskets or o-rings. Waterproofing is used in reference to building structures (such as basements, decks, or wet areas), watercraft, canvas, clothing (raincoats or waders), electronic devices and paper packaging (such as cartons for liquids).

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more Waterproofing Coating market share in following years, especially in China, also fast-growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Waterproofing Coating market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Waterproofing Coating market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Waterproofing Coating business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waterproofing Coating market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sherwin-williams

SIKA

PAREX

BASF

RPM

Keshun

Polycoat Products

3M

Guangdong Yu Neng

Oriental Yuhong

Berger Paints

Henkel

Mapei

Carpoly

AkzoNobel

This study considers the Waterproofing Coating value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Acrylics

Polyurethane

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Roofing

Wall

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

