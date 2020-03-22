RF Power Amplifier Industry 2019

Description:-

A radio frequency (RF) amplifier is a tuned amplifier that amplifies high-frequency signals used in radio communications. By changing the inductance or capacitance of the tuned circuit, the frequency at which maximum gain occurs in an RF amplifier is made variable. RF amplifiers can tune over the desired range of input frequencies and have numerous application areas across various industry verticals, including defense, consumer electronics, and healthcare. RF power amplifiers are the core parts of all base stations for cellular and mobile wireless infrastructure. The RF power semiconductors used in power amplifiers are essential for their cost and capability, and they must keep pace with both the economic and technical realities facing designers and users of these RF power amplifiers.

The increasing demand from cellular networks, and the rising adoption of the internet of things (IoT) technology are the major drivers for the RF power amplifier market. However, high operating costs and the dynamic nature of the semiconductor industry may hamper the market growth. Enterprises can seek opportunities as there is continuous innovation in linearization and power efficiency of RF power amplifier.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3748323-global-rf-power-amplifier-market-by-frequency-10

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The global RF power amplifier market is expected to grow at a 13.37% CAGR during the forecast period 2017–2023. In 2016, the market was led by Asia-Pacific with a 41.13% share, followed by North America and Europe with shares of 30.88% and 22.15%, respectively. The increasing demand from cellular networks and increasing adoption of IoT services across various industry verticals is fueling the market growth in Asia-Pacific.

The global RF power amplifier market has been segmented based on frequency, raw materials, packaging type, application, and region. On the basis of frequency, the market is segmented into <10 GHz, 10–20 GHz, 20–30 GHz, and 30+ GHz. On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into silicon, gallium arsenide, gallium nitride, silicon germanium, and others. On the basis of packaging type, the market is segmented into surface mount, die, standalone/rack mount, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, automotive, medical, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.

By frequency, 30-60 GHz accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 4.40 billion in 2016, which is projected to grow at the CAGR of 17.62% during the forecast period. Based on raw material, silicon accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 5.01 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 13.43%. Based on packaging type, surface mount accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 4.42 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 14.97%. Based on application, consumer electronics accounted for the largest market share with a market value of USD 3.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 17.64%.

The global RF power amplifier market is expected to reach approximately USD 27.37 billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.37% between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players

The key players of the global RF power amplifier market are NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Broadcom Pte. Ltd, Mitsubishi Corporation, Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Analog Devices, Inc., and II-VI, Inc.

Global RF Power Amplifier Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast for the next 6 years of various segments and sub-segments of the RF power amplifier market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global RF power amplifier market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by frequency, raw materials, packaging type, application and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new technology developments, and research and developments in the RF power amplifier market

Target Audience

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy Firms

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• OEM technology solution providers

• Amplifiers Manufacturers

• Amplifiers Suppliers

• Manufacturing Companies

• Consumers

……..

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3748323-global-rf-power-amplifier-market-by-frequency-10

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing demand from cellular networks

5.2.2 Increasing adoption of IoT

5.2.3 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 High operating costs

5.3.2 Dynamic nature of semiconductor industry

5.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Innovation in Linearization and Power Efficiency of RF Power Amplifier

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Hardware Manufacturer

6.1.2 Technology Integrators

6.1.3 Distributors & Retailers

6.1.4 End-Users

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Model

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry

7 Global RF Power Amplifier Market, By Frequency

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 < 10 GHz

7.1.2 10-20 GHz

7.1.3 20-30 GHz

7.1.4 30+ GHz

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3748323

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.