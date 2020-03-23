Adipic Acid Market is Anticipated to Reach US Dollar 8.2 Billion by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Adipic Acid Market (By Application: Nylon 66 Fiber, Nylon 66 Resins, Polyurethanes, Adipate Esters, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The global Adipic acid market size is anticipated to around USD 8.2 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 5.0% CAGR during the forecast time period. Adipic acid market is gaining prominence due to expanded need the product in various verticals such as automotive.

Expanding product demand from the automotive business for the assembling of lightweight vehicles is a prime factor in charge of the market.

Development of the nylon 66 showcase is probably going to positively affect the adipic acid market demand in India. Nylon 66 represents a lion’s share in adipic acid’s demand. Quickly developing purchaser gadgets industry in Asia is additionally one of the main considerations contributing toward the business advancement.

The Asia Pacific locale holds phenomenal potential for the market infiltration as adipic acid’s supply in this region is upset attributable to low spot costs.

In addition, the district has business-accommodating climate and is near the nylon and polyurethane manufacturing industry. The product demand in this area is relied upon to achieve 1,551.8 kilo tons before the finish of the conjecture time frame.

Adipic acid makers are as of now strategizing to physically position themselves between crude material supply center point and end-use ventures to accomplish ideal development and overall revenues. Major adipic acid producers and merchants working the world over incorporate Asahi Kasei Corporation, BASF SE, Invista, Lanxess AG, and Ascend Performance Materials LLC.

The global adipic acid market is segmented into application and region. On the basis of application, the global adipic acid market is segmented into Nylon 66 Fiber, Nylon 66 Resins, Polyurethanes, Adipate Esters, and Others. On the basis of region the global Adipic acid market is bifurcated into Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Adipic acid is utilized as a monomer in the assembling of nylon 6,6. Roughly 70% to 80% adipic acid produce to create nylon 6, 6. Different uses of adipic acid incorporate polyurethanes and adipic acid esters, for example, Di-2-Ethylhexyl Adipate (DOA) which are used as plasticizers for Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) gums. Polyurethane (PU) is probably going to develop as the second quickest developing portion over the gauge time frame representing 15.98% of the adipic acid market. There is an appeal for inventive PU (inflexible and adaptable) froths in a few end-use enterprises by virtue of their strength, adaptability, minimal effort, and high usefulness.

These froths are considered as astounding and safe filling materials for sleeping cushions and seating cushions. PU froths can likewise be effectively modified to the required thickness and, in this way, offer adaptability to furniture fashioners for creating inventive new products. They are utilized in a few industry verticals including construction and buildings, automotive, furniture and bedding, footwear, electronic machines, and Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants and Elastomers (CASE).

North America is one of the real supply centers for designed polymers, along these lines, making it a potential goal for adipic acid. North America’s adipic acid demand was evaluated to be around 858.6 kilo tons in 2015 and is assessed to become further at a rate of 2.6% over the coming years.

Developing automotive industry in this area is probably going to be the central point for the market development. The Asia Pacific market is displaying a critical potential for adipic acid producers to set up base in this district attributable to business-accommodating climate. The product demand in this area is required to achieve 1,551.8 kilo tons before the finish of the coming years. Adipic acid makers are at present strategizing to physically position themselves between crude material supply center point and end-use ventures to achieve ideal development and net revenue. Glue and sealant makers are moving assembling bases close adipic acid supply center point is one of the huge patterns in the business. These moves are indicated towards accomplishing supply productivity.

The key players catering to the global Adipic acid market are Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Invista, BASF SE and Lanxess AG. Significant strategic initiatives undertaken by global businesses include partnerships, new product launch, and acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Adipic Acid

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Adipic Acid Market By Application

1.2.2.1. Global Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Adipic Acid Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.2.3. Nylon 66 Fiber

1.2.2.4. Nylon 66 Resins

1.2.2.5. Polyurethanes

1.2.2.6. Adipate Esters

1.2.2.7. Others

1.2.3. Adipic Acid Market by Geography

1.2.3.1. Global Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. North America Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.3. Europe Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.4. Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.5. Latin America Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Adipic Acid Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Adipic Acid Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Adipic Acid Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Adipic Acid Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. ADIPIC ACID MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.1. Global Adipic Acid Revenue By Application

4.2. Nylon 66 Fiber

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Nylon 66 Resins

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Polyurethanes

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Adipate Esters

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. NORTH AMERICA ADIPIC ACID MARKET BY COUNTRY

5.1. North America Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2. North America Adipic Acid Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

5.3. U.S.

5.3.1. U.S. Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Canada

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Mexico

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. EUROPE ADIPIC ACID MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. Europe Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. Europe Adipic Acid Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. UK

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Germany

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. France

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Spain

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Rest of Europe

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. ASIA-PACIFIC ADIPIC ACID MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Asia-Pacific Adipic Acid Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. China

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Japan

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. India

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Australia

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. South Korea

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. LATIN AMERICA ADIPIC ACID MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Latin America Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Latin America Adipic Acid Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. Brazil

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Argentina

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Rest of Latin America

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. MIDDLE EAST ADIPIC ACID MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Middle East Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Middle East Adipic Acid Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Saudi Arabia

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. UAE

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Middle East

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. AFRICA ADIPIC ACID MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Africa Adipic Acid Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Africa Adipic Acid Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. South Africa

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Egypt

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Ascend Performance Materials LLC

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Invista

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. BASF SE

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Lanxess AG.

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Parker Scanrope

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. NSW

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. LS Cable & System

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. NKT

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Others

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

