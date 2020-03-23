Alfalfa Market Share, Analysis of Top Industry Players, Opportunities, Sales Data, Trends, Size & Investment Opportunities by Forecast 2025

“Global Alfalfa Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Alfalfa, also called lucerne and called Medicago sativa in binomial nomenclature, is a perennial flowering plant in the legume family Fabaceae。Global Alfalfa market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years on account of increasing demand for forage and roughage from the animal husbandry industries such as dairy, poultry, etc. In addition to this, the growth in the global alfalfa market can be attributed to the shrinking or limited land availability for grazing animals. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of meat, poultry and dairy products by the growing population is surging the demand for alfalfa as a highly proteinaceous and digestible fiber rich content animal feed.

The global Alfalfa market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Alfalfa volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Alfalfa market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alfalfa Monegros

S&W Seed

Riverina

Mc Cracken Hay

Cubeit Hay

M&C Hay

Standlee Hay

Anderson Hay & Grain

Border Valley

Carli Group

Grupo Osés

Oregon Hay Products

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Hay

Pellet

Segment by Application:

Meat/dairy animal feed

Horse feed

Poultry

