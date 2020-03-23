Algorithmic Trading Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2024) | Analysis

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Algorithmic Trading Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 136 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Algorithmic trading is a method of executing a large order (too large to fill all at once) using automated pre-programmed trading instructions accounting for variables such as time, price, and volume to send small slices of the order (child orders) out to the market over time.

Algorithmic Trading are mainly used in investment banks, pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, etc. And investment banks were the most widely used area which took up about 48% of the global total in 2016.

USA is the largest countries of Algorithmic Trading (trading service) in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 40%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Belgium, Canada, Japan, etc. are now the key developers of Algorithmic Trading. There are some vendors with poor quality products in China, but the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA at present.

Top 10 took up more than 50% of the global market in 2016. Virtu Financial, KCG, DRW Trading, Optiver, IMC, Flow Traders, etc. which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Algorithmic Trading market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Algorithmic Trading market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Algorithmic Trading value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Algorithmic Trading market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Algorithmic Trading players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Virtu Financial

DRW Trading

Optiver

Tower Research Capital

Flow Traders

Hudson River Trading

Jump Trading

RSJ Algorithmic Trading

Spot Trading

Sun Trading

Tradebot Systems

IMC

Quantlab Financial

Teza Technologies

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Algorithmic Trading in each application, can be divided into

Investment Banks

Funds

Personal Investors

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Algorithmic Trading market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Algorithmic Trading market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Algorithmic Trading players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Algorithmic Trading with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Algorithmic Trading submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

