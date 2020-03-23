Anti-static Agents Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
Global Anti-static Agents market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Anti-static Agents.
This report researches the worldwide Anti-static Agents market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Anti-static Agents breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Anti-static Agents capacity, production, value, price and market share of Anti-static Agents in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Dow Chemical
Safic-Alcan
3M
Akzo Nobel
DuPont
Croda
A. Schulman, Inc.
Arkema
Evonik
Solvay
Anti-static Agents Breakdown Data by Type
Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines
Diethanolamides
Glycerol Monostearate
Anti-static Agents Breakdown Data by Application
Electronics
Automotives
Textiles
Packaging
Other
Anti-static Agents Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Anti-static Agents Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Anti-static Agents Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-static Agents Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Anti-static Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines
1.4.3 Diethanolamides
1.4.4 Glycerol Monostearate
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Anti-static Agents Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Electronics
1.5.3 Automotives
1.5.4 Textiles
1.5.5 Packaging
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 BASF
8.1.1 BASF Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-static Agents
8.1.4 Anti-static Agents Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Dow Chemical
8.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-static Agents
8.2.4 Anti-static Agents Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Safic-Alcan
8.3.1 Safic-Alcan Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-static Agents
8.3.4 Anti-static Agents Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 3M
8.4.1 3M Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-static Agents
8.4.4 Anti-static Agents Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Akzo Nobel
8.5.1 Akzo Nobel Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-static Agents
8.5.4 Anti-static Agents Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 DuPont
8.6.1 DuPont Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-static Agents
8.6.4 Anti-static Agents Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Croda
8.7.1 Croda Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-static Agents
8.7.4 Anti-static Agents Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 A. Schulman, Inc.
8.8.1 A. Schulman, Inc. Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Anti-static Agents
8.8.4 Anti-static Agents Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
