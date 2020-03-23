Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2019 to 2023

Global Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare Market report contains a forecast of the next 5 years, starting 2019 and ending 2023 with a host of metrics like supply-demand ratio, Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare market frequency, dominant players of Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare market, driving factors, restraints, and challenges. The report also contains market revenue, sales, Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare production and manufacturing cost that could help you get a better view on the market. The Report Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Major Players: THE BOEING COMPANY, LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION, AIRBUS SAS, RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS LIMITED, GENERAL ATOMICS CORPORATION, FLIR SYSTEMS INC., SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES, GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION, OCULUS SYSTEMS LTD., GENERAL DYNAMICS LAND SYSTEMS, AND CRESCENT UNMANNED SYSTEMS LLC, amongst others.

Growth in Mass Destructive Weapons Driving the Growth of the Market

Mass destructive weapons are generally nuclear, radiological, biological, or chemical weapons that are harmful. Nuclear weapons play a vital role in international security environment. The growth in the testing of these weapons by countries like North Korea, is leading to an increase in the demand for mass destructive weapons. Technologically, the development of nuclear weapons is making these countries powerful enough to destroy the whole world. For instance, Hwasong-15, North Koreas ballistic missile, could travel about 13,000 km, which will possibly destruct the whole world, expect for Antarctica and Latin America. The growing demand for mass destructive weapons is driving the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis For Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

North America to Dominate the Market

The US military, under the Trump administration, is planning to integrate AI and machine learning into their military equipment. This integration of advanced technologies helps the military turn massive volumes of data into intelligence and insights, and enable the military to formulate strategies. The US military is planning to test a new system prototype by mid-2019, which includes underwater drones and unmanned army trucks. This trend of AI-powered automated vehicles is expected to continue, as the country is making steady attempts to pursue various forms of automation that reduce human-generated costs over time. In addition, the US military is also making concentrated attempts to strengthen its drone sector. The Department of Defense, has requested approximately USD 6.97 billion for the fiscal year 2018, for drone procurement, research and development, and system-specific construction. This is the highest requested budget over the past five years, and USD 3.3 billion more than previously predicted. The drone spending in PB18 is expected to be 21% greater than the enacted 2017 drone budget.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Artificial Intelligence in Modern Warfare Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

