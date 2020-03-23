Automotive Wiring Harness Market Worth Over US$ 78.3 Billion by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Automotive Wiring Harness Market (By Component: Electric Wires, Connectors, Terminals, Others; By Application: Body, Chassis, Engine, HVAC, Sensors; By Electric Vehicle: Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV); By Vehicle: Light Vehicle, Heavy Vehicle) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The global Automotive wiring harness market size is projected to around USD 78.3 billion by 2026, the market is projected to grow with 6.1% CAGR during the forecast timeframe.

Rising combination of electronic gadgets in vehicles has emphatically influenced need for car wiring tackles. Implanting wiring tackle in a vehicle gives various advantages, for example, low likelihood of electrical lack, enhanced eco-friendliness, and upgraded execution. In addition, utilizing innovatively propelled frameworks, for example, infotainment frameworks and propelled driver help frameworks in vehicles is relied upon to drive request over the forecast period.

Expanding acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) in creating areas is likewise foreseen to drive the automotive wiring harness market as the quantity of electronic segments utilized in EVs is altogether higher than that in customary autos. Expanding tax cuts and motivations by governments over the globe is likewise impelling demand for EVs, thus driving the offers of wiring saddles.

Request a Sample Copy of Automotive Wiring Harness [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1151

Need for automotive wiring harness is straightforwardly relative to increment in vehicle production. Accordingly, expanding dimensions of disposable income crosswise over created economies, especially rising economies, for example, India, Brazil, and China, are driving the automotive manufacturing industry, which, thusly, is relied upon to trigger the development of the wiring bridle industry.

The global automotive wiring harness market is segmented into component, application, electric vehicle, vehicle and region. On the basis of component, the global automotive wiring harness market is segmented electric wires, connectors, terminals, and others. On the basis of application, the global automotive wiring harness market is segmented into body, chassis, engine, HVAC, and sensors. On the basis of electric vehicle, the global automotive wiring harness market is segmented into Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). On the basis of vehicle, the global automotive wiring harness market is segmented into light vehicle and heavy vehicle. On the basis of region the global automotive wiring harness market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

The light vehicle portion represented the biggest market share of the overall industry in 2018 and is foreseen to show the most astounding CAGR amid the forthcoming years. Light vehicles are financially savvy and are significantly utilized for transportation of merchandise and travellers. The substantial vehicle fragment is additionally expected to develop at a significant rate from 2018 to 2015. This development is credited to expanding government demand in broad daylight transportation, combined with rising development and assembling offices in developing markets.

Browse Full Report with Table of Content, List of Table and [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/automotive-wiring-harness-market

Asia Pacific represented over 42.0% of the general market in 2018. This can be licensed to growing road infrastructure activities, combined with developing automotive manufacturing, particularly in creating economies, for example, China and India. Besides, rising interest for upgraded wellbeing and accommodation includes in mid-portion vehicles and low work cost are in charge of expanding deals.

The Europe market is anticipated to display a CAGR surpassing 6.4% over the forthcoming years. Developing car generation, advancement as far as drive advances, and multiplying selection of electric vehicles are foreseen to drive request in Europe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to observer profitable development forthcoming due to helpful government initiatives and improving automobile sector. Furthermore, economic growths in countries, for instance, China and India, are anticipated to aid drive the market development. Enormous populace base with growing disposable income in the region captures to high need for automotive wiring harness market.

International trades are looking forward to capitalising in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. Consequently, many integration partnerships and planned associations are taking place with trades in this region. All these factors is anticipated to spur the automotive wiring harness market development.

The key players catering to the global automotive wiring harness market are Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Aptiv PLC, Lear Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Leoni AG, and Yazaki Corporation. International trades are looking forward to capitalising in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. Consequently, many integration partnerships and planned associations are taking place with trades in this region. All these factors is anticipated to spur the automotive wiring harness market development.

Browse Related Press Release, Click Here: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/press-releases/automotive-connector-market

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Wiring Harness

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Component

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Component (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue Share By Component in 2017

1.2.2.3. Electric Wires

1.2.2.4. Connectors

1.2.2.5. Terminals

1.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.3.3. Body

1.2.3.4. Chassis

1.2.3.5. Engine

1.2.3.6. HVAC

1.2.3.7. Sensors

1.2.3.8. Others

1.2.4. Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Electric Vehicle

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Electric Vehicle (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue Share By Electric Vehicle in 2017

1.2.4.3. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

1.2.4.4. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

1.2.4.5. Others

1.2.5. Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Vehicle

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Vehicle (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue Share By Vehicle in 2017

1.2.5.3. Light Vehicle

1.2.5.4. Heavy Vehicle

1.2.5.5. Others

1.2.6. Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Geography

1.2.6.1. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.6.2. North America Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.3. Europe Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.5. Latin America Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.6.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Wiring Harness Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Wiring Harness Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Automotive Wiring Harness Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Automotive Wiring Harness Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Component

4.1. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Revenue By Component

4.2. Electric Wires

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Connectors

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Terminals

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Application

5.1. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Revenue By Application

5.2. Body

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Chassis

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Engine

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. HVAC

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6. Sensors

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Electric Vehicle

6.1. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Revenue By Electric Vehicle

6.2. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Vehicle

7.1. Global Automotive Wiring Harness Revenue By Vehicle

7.2. Light Vehicle

7.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3. Heavy Vehicle

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. North America Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Country

8.1. North America Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. North America Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. U.S.

8.3.1. U.S. Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Canada

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Mexico

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. Europe Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Country

9.1. Europe Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Europe Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. UK

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Germany

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. France

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Spain

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. Rest of Europe

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Country

10.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. China

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Japan

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. India

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6. Australia

10.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7. South Korea

10.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. Latin America Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Country

11.1. Latin America Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Latin America Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Brazil

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Argentina

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Latin America

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. Middle East Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Country

12.1. Middle East Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Middle East Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. Saudi Arabia

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. UAE

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Middle East

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. Africa Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Country

13.1. Africa Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.2. Africa Automotive Wiring Harness Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

13.3. South Africa

13.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4. Egypt

13.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5. Rest of Africa

13.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Component, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

13.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 14. COMPANY PROFILE

14.1. Robert Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

14.1.1. Company Snapshot

14.1.2. Overview

14.1.3. Financial Overview

14.1.4. Product Portfolio

14.1.5. Key Developments

14.1.6. Strategies

14.2. Aptiva PLC

14.2.1. Company Snapshot

14.2.2. Overview

14.2.3. Financial Overview

14.2.4. Product Portfolio

14.2.5. Key Developments

14.2.6. Strategies

14.3. Lear Corporation

14.3.1. Company Snapshot

14.3.2. Overview

14.3.3. Financial Overview

14.3.4. Product Portfolio

14.3.5. Key Developments

14.3.6. Strategies

14.4. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

14.4.1. Company Snapshot

14.4.2. Overview

14.4.3. Financial Overview

14.4.4. Product Portfolio

14.4.5. Key Developments

14.4.6. Strategies

14.5. Leoni AG

14.5.1. Company Snapshot

14.5.2. Overview

14.5.3. Financial Overview

14.5.4. Product Portfolio

14.5.5. Key Developments

14.5.6. Strategies

14.6. Yazidi Corporation

14.6.1. Company Snapshot

14.6.2. Overview

14.6.3. Financial Overview

14.6.4. Product Portfolio

14.6.5. Key Developments

14.6.6. Strategies

14.7. Others

14.7.1. Company Snapshot

14.7.2. Overview

14.7.3. Financial Overview

14.7.4. Product Portfolio

14.7.5. Key Developments

14.7.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 15. RESEARCH APPROACH

15.1. Research Methodology

15.1.1. Initial Data Search

15.1.2. Secondary Research

15.1.3. Primary Research

15.2. Assumptions and Scope

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1151

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157