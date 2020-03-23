Canned Tuna Market Will Reach A High Market Value During 2017-2025

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global Canned Tuna market. It provides historical data of 2015 along with estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on Canned Tuna for global market. It includes drivers and restraints of the global Canned Tuna market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for Canned Tuna products. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and market key players and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of Canned Tuna manufacturers on parameters such as total revenue, product offerings, and key strategy. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by species type, distribution channel, end-use and region.

The report includes Canned Tuna market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA. By species type, the global Canned Tuna market is segmented as albacore, yellowfin tuna, skipjack tuna, Bluefin tuna, bigeye tuna and longtail tuna. By distribution channel, the market is segmented as direct and indirect. Furthermore, by end use, the market is segmented as foodservice and households. For the calculation of revenue collection of average regional prices were obtained through primary quotes from numerous canned Tuna manufacturers, retailers and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.

Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of canned tuna in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the canned tuna market by countries. Global market numbers by species type has been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of canned tuna penetration. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Some of the major companies operating in the global Canned Tuna market are Thai Union Group, Alliance Select Foods International, Inc., Ocean Brands GP, Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, StarKist Co., Raincoast Trading Company, Princes Group, Golden Prize Canning Co., Ltd., PT. Aneka Tuna Indonesia., Wild Planet Foods Inc.., Hi-Q Food Products Co., Ltd., American Tuna Inc., Safcol Australia Pty. Ltd., Conga Foods Pty Ltd, Millaton Fishery Co. Ltd., Sadr Darya Co., Dorj Group Companies, Tohfe Food Product Company, C-Food International LLC, and Pegasusfood Co., Ltd.

Global Canned Tuna market – By Species Type

Albacore

Skipjack Tuna

Yellowfin Tuna

Bigeye Tuna

Longtail Tuna

Bluefin Tuna

Global Canned Tuna market – Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Channels Convenience Stores Others



Global Canned Tuna market – By End Use

Foodservice

Households

Global Canned Tuna market – By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA

