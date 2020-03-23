Colocation Market Comprehensive Study 2023 – Cyrusone, ChinaCache, ChinaNetCenter, Netbank, Peer 1 Hosting, Colt, Rackspace, Interxion, Equinix and Others

Colocation Market Report provides an overview of latest technologies and in-depth analysis that reflect top vendor’s portfolios and technology; examines the strategic planning, challenges of leading brands and market opportunities for newcomers.

The worldwide colocation showcase is portioned dependent on sort, end-client, industry vertical and topography. By sort the market is fragmented into Retail colocation and Wholesale colocation. At present, Retail colocation has moderately high piece of the overall industry contrasted with discount colocation. The mechanical headways in colocation offices, acknowledgment of higher in-house IT cost and circumstance of inside information lope immersion in associations is driving the interest for retail colocation.

Global Colocation Market report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of Colocation market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2013-2018), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2018-2023), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Colocation market.

Leading Colocation Market Players

Cyrusone

ChinaCache

ChinaNetCenter

Netbank

Peer 1 Hosting

Colt

Rackspace

Interxion

Equinix

DFT

NTT Communications

TeraGo Networks

Telehouse

51IDC

Global Switch

Coresite

Digital Realty

Navisite

Level 3 Communications

Verizon Enterprise

Windstream

21Vianet

QTS

AT&T

I/O Data Centers

SunGard Availability Services

Internap

CenturyLink

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Most important types of Colocation products covered in this report are:

Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation

Most widely used downstream fields of Colocation market covered in this report are:

Telecom & IT

Government & Public

Banking, Financial and Insurance

Global Colocation Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

