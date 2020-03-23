Connected Car Market by Top Vendors (Audi AG , MW AG, General Motors Company, Tesla Motors, Inc., Google, Inc., Volvo Car Corporatio, Delphi Automotive Plc, Vodafone Group Plc., AT&T, Inc., Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Airbiquity, Inc.)

The report gives inside and industry Outlook on Global Connected Car Market. It helps in imagining the arrangement of the Global Connected Car Market complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. Global Connected Car Market development divisions and distinguishes factors driving change. This Research helps in understanding the dynamic condition, market’s significant players, and driving brands. The Global Connected Car Market five-year period can evaluate how the market is forecast to evolve. This analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. Recognize the most recent Global Connected Car Market improvements, share, and systems utilized by the significant market.

Global Connected Car Market accounted for USD 28.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Connectd Car Market, By Geography, Component (Hardware, Semiconductor {Microcontrollers, FPGAS, DSPS, Memory Chips}, Connectivity ICs {Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth}), Application (Telematics, Infotainment, Combined) – Industry Trends and Forecasts 2024

Top Key Players:

Audi AG,

MW AG,

General Motors Company,

Tesla Motors Inc.,

Google Inc.,

Volvo Car Corporation,

Delphi Automotive Plc,

Vodafone Group Plc.,

AT&T Inc.,

Denso Corporation,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

Airbiquity Inc.,

Wireless car,

Ford Motor Company,

Microsoft Corporation,

TATA Consultancy Services Ltd.,

Toyota Motors Corp.,

Verizon Communications Inc.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand for smartphone connectivity

Growing government regulations

Increasing concerns about safety

Network coverage limitation

High prevalence of cyber crime

Global connected car market studies the size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global connected car market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Company Share Analysis:

The detailed report of global connected car market vendor level analysis impact and development of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others.

Market Segmentation:

On the Basis of Component

hardware

semiconductor

connectivity ICs

On the Basis of Application

Telematics

further sub-segmented into emergency calling, vehicle diagnosis and maintenance notifications, driver behaviour analysis, predictive maintenance, fleet management, forward hazard warning, curve speed warning, overtake vehicle warning, parking management system, dynamic mobility, traffic control system, and usage-based insurance

Infotainment

Further sub-segmented into GPS navigation, and entertainment

combined

On the basis of geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

