Consumers Favoring Clean-label Products to Lead the Growth of the Global Natural Food Preservatives Market

There has been an upsurge in the demand for improving the shelf life of food products by preventing the growth of pathogens. Attracted to this demand, many researchers have begun leveraging natural antimicrobial compounds as a healthy substitute for physical and chemical food preservatives, which pose severe threats to the health of the consumers. Inclination towards natural preservatives has encouraged the use of antimicrobial compounds derived from the plant products, which is expected to positively impact the growth of the natural food preservatives market.

Fast-track lifestyle of the consumers has propelled the demand for ready-to-eat food products, which has compelled the food industry to extend the shelf life of the food products by leveraging food preservatives. As a result, artificial chemicals developed in the laboratories are added to the food to suffice this demand. However, increasing consciousness among consumers about minimally processed food products has intensified the production of non-synthetic compounds, derived from microbial, plants, and animals, for retarding the deterioration of food products. This is yet another robust driver tapping the revenue growth for the natural food preservatives market.

Analyzing a cohort of these factors, a new report published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) opines that the global natural food preservatives market will strike an impressive CAGR of over 5% by the end of 2028.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/27619

Impressive Growth of the Microbial Sourced Preservatives to Reflect Positively on the Global Natural Food Preservatives Market

Key insights culled from the report forecasts that the microbial-based natural food preservatives section will procure the highest share in the natural food preservatives market and clock a staggering CAGR of 5.2% by the end of the forecast period, which is attributed to its property to prevent the multiplication of pathogens and improve the shelf life of food products.

Attracted by this quality, consumers favor microbial based natural food preservatives over mineral, plants, and animals based natural food preservatives, which offers necessary boost to the growth of the global natural food preservatives market.

Increasing Utilization of Natural Food Preservatives to Reduce Plausible Side-effects on the Human Health

Food preservation methodologies are developed with a sole aim to enhance the quality of microbial and safety without discouraging the organoleptic and nutritional growth, which in turn has amplified the utilization of medicinal plants based natural compounds to curtail the plausible side-effects on the human health. Technologists have realized the merits of natural food preservatives as an effective alternative to chemical and physical based antimicrobial treatments, leading to an affluent growth of the natural food preservatives market.

Request for sample report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27619

Consumers Favoring Clean-label Products to Lead the Growth of the Global Natural Food Preservatives Market

Quality of preservatives in the food products have always been a forerunning concern among the consumers, which is leading the demand for food products with natural ingredients. As a result, extensive utilization of natural food preservatives derived from mineral sources, plants, animals, and microbial have been observed, in order to satiate the consumers’ demand. Additionally, government initiatives advocating the adoption of clean-label products has also been one of the most important growth drivers for the global natural food preservatives market.

A Deep-dive into the Competitive Scenario of the Global Natural Food Preservatives Market

The study on the global natural food preservatives market comprises an incisive view on the manufacturers of natural food preservatives. The key players competing to maintain a stronghold on the regional and global natural food preservatives market include E.I du Pont de Nemours, Dumoco Co. Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Wiley Organics, Inc. (Organic Technologies), Kemin Industries, Inc., ARJUNA NATURAL LTD., Koninklijke DSM N.V., MAYASAN Food Industries A.S., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cayman Chemical Company, Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Siveele B.V., Naturex SA, Kalsec Inc., BTSA Biotechnologies Aplicadas, S.L., Zhengzhou Bianafo Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Handary S.A., Galactic S.A., Biosecur Lab, ITA FOOD IMPROVERS, Prasan Solutions, and Shangdong Freda Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., among others.

These manufacturers are extensively marrying technology to their production processes, which further drives innovation in the natural food preservatives market. In addition to this, a leading player of the natural food preservatives market genetically modified the yeast for the production of flavonoids, which will open new horizons for the natural food preservatives market.