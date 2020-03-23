COSMETICS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global market size of Cosmetics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cosmetics in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Cosmetics market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Cosmetics are care substances used to enhance the appearance or odor of the human body. Traditionally cosmetics include skin care, color cosmetics, hair care, nail care, oral care and perfumery & deodorants.

In terms of value, USA sales account for 13%-14% of total market share, EU growing at a good pace owing to large population and high economic growth rate occupies the 20% market share of the global consumption value. The increasing demand for skin care drives Cosmetics industry developing fast. For the brand owners, such as L’Oreal, Shiseido and Kao are very popular in the world.

For the production, China is the largest production region contributing to nearly 23%-25% market share. They provide a wide range of services for many famous brands with lower processing cost.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on R&D and transfer to high-end product field.

In 2017, the global Cosmetics market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cosmetics market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Cosmetics include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Cosmetics include

L’Oreal

P&G

Unilever

Estee Lauder

KAO

Shiseido

Avon

lvmh

Chanel

Amore Pacific

Jahwa

Beiersdorf

Johnson & Johnson

Jialan

Inoherb

Sisley

Revlon

Jane iredale

Henkel

Coty

Market Size Split by Type

Personal Care

Color Cosmetics

Perfumes

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-up

Fragrance

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Cosmetics market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cosmetics market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Cosmetics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cosmetics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Cosmetics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cosmetics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Cosmetics market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cosmetics Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Personal Care

1.4.3 Color Cosmetics

1.4.4 Perfumes

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hair Care

1.5.3 Skin Care

1.5.4 Make-up

1.5.5 Fragrance

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cosmetics Market Size

2.1.1 Global Cosmetics Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Cosmetics Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Cosmetics Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Cosmetics Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Cosmetics Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Cosmetics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Cosmetics Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Cosmetics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Cosmetics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cosmetics Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Cosmetics Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Cosmetics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Cosmetics Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Cosmetics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Cosmetics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Cosmetics Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Cosmetics Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Cosmetics Sales by Type

4.2 Global Cosmetics Revenue by Type

4.3 Cosmetics Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cosmetics Breakdown Data by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 L’Oreal

11.1.1 L’Oreal Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics

11.1.4 Cosmetics Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 P&G

11.2.1 P&G Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics

11.2.4 Cosmetics Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Unilever

11.3.1 Unilever Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics

11.3.4 Cosmetics Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Estee Lauder

11.4.1 Estee Lauder Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics

11.4.4 Cosmetics Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 KAO

11.5.1 KAO Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics

11.5.4 Cosmetics Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Shiseido

11.6.1 Shiseido Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics

11.6.4 Cosmetics Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Avon

11.7.1 Avon Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics

11.7.4 Cosmetics Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 lvmh

11.8.1 lvmh Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics

11.8.4 Cosmetics Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Chanel

11.9.1 Chanel Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics

11.9.4 Cosmetics Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Amore Pacific

11.10.1 Amore Pacific Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Cosmetics

11.10.4 Cosmetics Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Jahwa

11.12 Beiersdorf

11.13 Johnson & Johnson

11.14 Jialan

11.15 Inoherb

11.16 Sisley

11.17 Revlon

11.18 Jane iredale

11.19 Henkel

11.20 Coty

