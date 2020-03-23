Cranial Implants Market Worth US Dollar 1.5 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 6.4% Between 2018 to 2026

International cranial implants market’s size is anticipated to value about USD 1.5 billion by 2026. The market is expected to spectator a CAGR of 6.4% during the forthcoming years.

Increment in innovative progressions, for example, 3-D printing, implant computer-aided design, and regenerative drug has brought about the approach of 3-D-print patient-specific implants that can be produced using an assortment of materials, including ceramic, polymer, or metal. They are increasingly powerful and precise for treatment and help specialists make expanded progress rates. Additionally, factors, for example, an increase in the geriatric populace, increment in need for customized cranial implants, and increase in the quantity of wounds and road accidents are boosting the development of the cranial implants market. Besides, an expansion in innovative work exercises and studies and rise in mindfulness are likewise foreseen to help the cranial implants market.

As far as product, the market has been segmented into tweaked into and non-customized cranial implants and customized cranial implants. The non-customized cranial implants segment is relied upon to hold a noteworthy offer of the market, while the altered cranial implants portion is required to extend at a critical CAGR of 7.0% amid the figure time frame. Customized cranial implants are viewed as explicit and all around fitted as per the cranial deformities, spare working room technique time and help specialists, may render the strategy less intrusive, and decrease the danger of disease and complications. For the most part, non-customized implants include conventional strategies for cranial implantation. The number of non-customized implant products accessible in the market is higher.

Regarding material, the worldwide cranial implants industry has been segmented into polymer, ceramic, and metal. The metal segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market, while the polymer segment is foreseen to grow at a critical CAGR amid the estimate time frame. The metal segment is assessed to extend at a CAGR of 6.9% amid the gauge time frame. The most ordinarily utilized metal is grade 5 surgical titanium (i.e., Ti-6Al-4V), as a rule alluded to as ‘titanium’ or Ti-6-4. Metal is utilized in the head for obsession gadgets (e.g., plates and screws), strong plates, or work, or in combination with different materials, for example, ceramic segments or inactive plastic. The accessibility and long haul achievement rates of metals, for example, titanium, explicitly identified with protection from contaminations, have added to their driving position in the cranial implants market.

The global cranial implants market is segmented into product, material, end-user and region. On the basis product, the global cranial implants market is segmented into non-customized cranial implants and customized cranial implants. On the basis material, the global cranial implants market is segmented into ceramic, polymer, and metal. On the end-user, the global cranial implants market is segmented into Specialty Neurosurgery Centers and Hospitals. On the basis of region the global cranial implants market is bifurcated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

North America is relied upon to overwhelm the worldwide market and record for a prominent share in the coming years. The market in North America is basically determined by a fast increment in the geriatric populace; ascend in the patient populace; high predominance of injury, wounds, road accidents, and cerebrum malignant growth cases; and increment in the acknowledgment of mechanically progressed cranial implants. In addition, increment in mindfulness among individuals, ascend in the quantity of players and products, and significant spotlight on innovative work are foreseen to fuel the worldwide cranial implants market in North America amid the forecast period.

As per The American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST), in the U.S., traumatic brain Injury (TBI) is the single biggest reason for death from damage. The market in Asia Pacific is foreseen to extend at a fast pace amid the estimate time frame. The market in the region is evaluated to be enlarged by the nearness of a vast base of geriatric populace, government activities in the health care field, extension in innovative work exercises, and enhancing health care infrastructure.

The main enterprises operating in the global cranial implants market are Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Ortho Baltic, Stryker, Xilloc Medical B.V., Kelyniam Global Inc, KLS Martin Group, Medartis, DePuy Synthes, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Cranial Implants

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Cranial Implants Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Cranial Implants Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Non-Customized Cranial Implants

1.2.2.4. Customized Cranial Implants

1.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Cranial Implants Market By Material

1.2.3.1. Global Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Material (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Ceramic

1.2.3.3. Polymer

1.2.3.4. Metal

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Cranial Implants Market By End Users

1.2.4.1. Global Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Users (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Specialty Neurosurgery Centers

1.2.4.3. Hospitals

1.2.4.4. Others

1.2.5. Cranial Implants Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Cranial Implants Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Cranial Implants Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Cranial Implants Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Cranial Implants Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. CRANIAL IMPLANTS MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Cranial Implants Revenue By Product

4.2. Non-Customized Cranial Implants

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Customized Cranial Implants

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Other

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. CRANIAL IMPLANTS MARKET BY MATERIAL

5.1. Global Cranial Implants Revenue By Material

5.2. Ceramic

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Polymer

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Metal

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. CRANIAL IMPLANTS MARKET BY END USERS

6.1. Global Cranial Implants Revenue By End Users

6.2. Specialty Neurosurgery Centers

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Hospitals

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA CRANIAL IMPLANTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Cranial Implants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE CRANIAL IMPLANTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Cranial Implants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC CRANIAL IMPLANTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Cranial Implants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA CRANIAL IMPLANTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Cranial Implants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST CRANIAL IMPLANTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Cranial Implants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA CRANIAL IMPLANTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Cranial Implants Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Cranial Implants Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Material, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Users, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Medtronic

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Zimmer Biomet

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Ortho Baltic

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Stryker

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Xilloc Medical B.V.

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Kelyniam Global Inc

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. KLS Martin Group

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Medartis

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. DePuySynthes

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. B. Braun Melsungen AG

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. Others

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

