Dental Sleep Medicine Market Quantitative Analysis of the Current Market & Estimation through 2019-2025 to Identified Prevailing Market Opportunities
“Global Dental Sleep Medicine Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Dental sleep medicine is an area of dental practice, which uses therapies including oral appliances such as positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, nasal masks, airway systems etc., and drugs such as Provigil (modafinil) and Nuvigil (armodafinil) for the treatment of sleep-disorders affecting breathing such as snoring, upper airway resistance syndrome (UARS), bruxism, and sleep apnea. Rising prevalence sleep apnea across the globe is the leading cause for the growth of the global dental sleep medicine market. The market for dental sleep medicine is rising primarily because of unmet medical needs. According to the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, nearly 30 million adults in the U.S. have obstructive sleep apnea. Sedentary lifestyles, long working hours, exposure to noise, and light pollution such as use of bright neon lights hamper the sleep. Positive air pressure therapy holds the largest market share due to its safety and efficiency as well as efficacy compared to surgeries and drugs.
The global Dental Sleep Medicine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Dental Sleep Medicine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dental Sleep Medicine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Koninklijke Philips
ResMed
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
Curative Medical
Apex Medical Corporation
BMC Medical
BD
Segment by Regions:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type:
Diagnostic Device
Treatment Device
Segment by Application:
Hospitals
Clinics
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Dental Sleep Medicine Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Dental Sleep Medicine Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Dental Sleep Medicine Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Dental Sleep Medicine Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Dental Sleep Medicine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Dental Sleep Medicine Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Dental Sleep Medicine Business
Chapter Eight: Dental Sleep Medicine Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Dental Sleep Medicine Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
