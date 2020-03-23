Diesel Fuel Additives Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2025
Diesel Fuel Additives are the compounds that added to diesel fuels to improve performance, such as cetane number improvers, metal deactivators, corrosion inhibitors, antioxidants, rust inhibitors, and dispersants. The overall concentration of additives is generally below 0.1%, so that the physical properties of the fuel, such as density, viscosity, and volatility are not changed.
First, the diesel fuel additives industry concentration is high; there are few manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from North America and Europe.
In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in North America and Europe. North America has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Afton and Lubrizol, both have perfect products. As to UK, the Infenium has become a major manufacturer. In Germany, it is BASF that leads the technology development. In China, the manufacturers focus in the two enterprises such as Sinopec and CNPC.
Second, many enterprises have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. Asia Pacific is the leader consumption account for about 33% in the world.
This report researches the worldwide Diesel Fuel Additives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Diesel Fuel Additives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Afton
BASF
Lubrizol
Chevron Oronite
Infenium
Total Additives and Special Fuels
Innospec
BP
Evonik
Dorf Ketal
Sinopec
CNPC
Delian Group
Diesel Fuel Additives Breakdown Data by Type
Cetane Improvers
Cold Flow Improvers
Lubricity Improvers
Pour Point Depressants (PPDs)
Stabilizers
Diesel Fuel Additives Breakdown Data by Application
Engine Performance
Fuel Handling
Fuel Stability
Contaminant Control
Diesel Fuel Additives Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Diesel Fuel Additives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Diesel Fuel Additives Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Diesel Fuel Additives Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Diesel Fuel Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Cetane Improvers
1.4.3 Cold Flow Improvers
1.4.4 Lubricity Improvers
1.4.5 Pour Point Depressants (PPDs)
1.4.6 Stabilizers
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Diesel Fuel Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Engine Performance
1.5.3 Fuel Handling
1.5.4 Fuel Stability
1.5.5 Contaminant Control
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Afton
8.1.1 Afton Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Diesel Fuel Additives
8.1.4 Diesel Fuel Additives Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 BASF
8.2.1 BASF Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Diesel Fuel Additives
8.2.4 Diesel Fuel Additives Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Lubrizol
8.3.1 Lubrizol Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Diesel Fuel Additives
8.3.4 Diesel Fuel Additives Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Chevron Oronite
8.4.1 Chevron Oronite Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Diesel Fuel Additives
8.4.4 Diesel Fuel Additives Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Infenium
8.5.1 Infenium Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Diesel Fuel Additives
8.5.4 Diesel Fuel Additives Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Total Additives and Special Fuels
8.6.1 Total Additives and Special Fuels Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Diesel Fuel Additives
8.6.4 Diesel Fuel Additives Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Innospec
8.7.1 Innospec Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Diesel Fuel Additives
8.7.4 Diesel Fuel Additives Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
