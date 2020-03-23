Diesel Gensets Market Growth is Estimated to Expand with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2026 

According to Acumen Research and Consulting the global diesel gensets market is forecasted to grow at a stable CAGR around 6% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. According to the report named “Diesel gensets Market” – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026”, expanding demand for reliable and consistent power supply, rising consumer consciousness toward emergency backup power solutions, growing urbanization, increasing large infrastructures and commercial centres and favourable government initiatives are some of the primary factors that are boosting the diesel gensets market growth globally. The diesel gensets is the mixture of an electric generator and diesel engine in order to produce electrical energy. This is an explicit case of engine generator. A diesel compression ignition engine is generally considered to run on diesel fuel, but a few types are used for other natural gas or liquid fuels. Diesel gensets are utilized in spots without association with a power lattice, or as crisis control supply if the framework bombs, just as for increasingly complex applications, for example, crest hacking, grid support and fare to the power grid. North America is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing usage of traveller vehicles together with the improvement of engine performance. Continuous development of commercial, industrial, retail and residential infrastructures in the region is also expected to increase the growth of the regional market.

Intensifying Demand for Consistent and Reliable Power Supply and Technological Advancements to Drive the Global Diesel Gensets Market Growth

In order to increase productivity and efficiency of an engine the implementation of automotive emission regulations is increasing rapidly, thereby boosting the growth of the global diesel gensets market. Automotive emission regulation is the fundamental factor that is fuelling the introduction of low-emission and cleaner vehicles amongst automakers. Expanding demand for reliable and consistent power supply and ever-increasing usage of crucial electronic load are some of the factors driving the overall market growth. Additionally, rising consumer consciousness toward emergency backup power solutions and intensity of grid disruptions are anticipated to boost the overall market in near future. Growth in the commercial vehicles and increased adoption of technologically advanced products in automotive industry are some of the fundamental factors responsible for the growth of the market. The emission regulation authorities, who focus around chopping down the CO2 emission, are supplanting existing normally suctioned engines with turbocharged motors. Furthermore, electric vehicles are considered as impractical alternative to the fossil fuel engines and the demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly. The escalating electric vehicle industry is the major factor that is responsible for the growth of the global market.

North America to Grow at Highest Rate in Diesel Gensets Market

Geographically, the global diesel gensets market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to contribute the highest revenue share and grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising initiatives taken by governments and escalating demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. Owing to the stringent fuel economy and emission standards implemented by regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and growing technological advancements in the region are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the regional market. Large scale development of data centers and digitization across a number of countries in the region are expected to fuel the regional market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the continuous development of commercial, industrial, retail and residential infrastructures in the region. Rapidly increasing telecom sector, frequent power failures across various countries and fast industrial growth are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the regional diesel gensets market.

Market Players

The diesel gensets market is consolidated with limited number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. The key players of the market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Wacker Neuson SE, Burtonwood Generator & Switchgear Services Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Wartsila Corporation, APR Energy PLC, Kirloskar Electric Co., Ltd. and Generac Power Holdings, Inc.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Diesel Gensets

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Diesel Gensets Market By Power Rating

1.2.2.1. Global Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Power Rating (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Diesel Gensets Market Revenue Share By Power Rating in 2017

1.2.2.3. <75 kVA

1.2.2.4. 75-375 kVA

1.2.2.5. 375-750 kVA

1.2.2.6. >750 kVA

1.2.2.7. Others

1.2.3. Diesel Gensets Market By End-Use

1.2.3.1. Global Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-Use (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Residential

1.2.3.3. Commercial

1.2.3.4. Industrial

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Diesel Gensets Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Standby

1.2.4.3. Peak Shaving

1.2.4.4. Prime/Continuous

1.2.4.5. Others

1.2.5. Diesel Gensets Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Diesel Gensets Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Diesel Gensets Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Diesel Gensets Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Diesel Gensets Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. DIESEL GENSETS MARKET BY POWER RATING

4.1. Global Diesel Gensets Revenue By Power Rating

4.2. <75 kVA

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. 75-375 kVA

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. 375-750 kVA

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. >750 kVA

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Other

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. DIESEL GENSETS MARKET BY END-USE

5.1. Global Diesel Gensets Revenue By End-Use

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Industrial

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. DIESEL GENSETS MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Global Diesel Gensets Revenue By Application

6.2. Standby

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Peak Shaving

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Prime/Continuous

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA DIESEL GENSETS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Diesel Gensets Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE DIESEL GENSETS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Diesel Gensets Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC DIESEL GENSETS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Diesel Gensets Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA DIESEL GENSETS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Diesel Gensets Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST DIESEL GENSETS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Diesel Gensets Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA DIESEL GENSETS MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Diesel Gensets Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Diesel Gensets Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Rating, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-Use, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Wacker Neuson SE

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Burtonwood Generator & Switchgear Services Ltd.

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Atlas Copco AB

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Wartsila Corporation

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. APR Energy PLC

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Kirloskar Electric Co., Ltd.

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Generac Power Holdings, Inc.

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Others

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

