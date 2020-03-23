Disposable Incontinence Products Market Poised to Rake US$ 12,250.8 Mn by 2024 end

Disposable incontinence products are designed to absorb urine, block odor, and maintain a moisture barrier from the skin of patients suffering from incontinence and other urological disorders. These products are designed for both men and women. The global disposable incontinence products market has been segmented on the basis of product type, raw material, distribution channel, and regions.

Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and end-stage renal diseases are expected to drive the growth of the global disposable incontinence products market over the forecast period. However, adverse impact on the environment owing to a disposal of waste material, consumer reluctance to purchase incontinence products, and urinary tract infections associated with urinary catheters are factors expected to hamper the growth of the global disposable incontinence products market over the forecast period.

The global disposable incontinence products market was valued at US$ 8,361.3 Mn in 2015 and expected to reach US$ 12,250.8 Mn by 2024 end, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global incontinence products market has been segmented into protective incontinence garments, urine bags, and urinary catheter. Protective incontinence garments segment is sub-segmented into cloth adult diaper, disposable adult diaper, disposable protective underwear, disposable pads and liners, belted & beltless under garments, and disposable underpads/sheets. Disposable pads and liners sub-segment are further categorized into bladder control pads, male guards, and incontinence liners. Urine bags segment is sub-segmented into leg urine bags and bedside urine bags. Urinary catheter segment is further sub-segmented into Foley catheter, intermittent catheter, and external catheter. The protective incontinence garments product type segment is expected to account for the maximum revenue share of the global disposable incontinence products market by 2024. In terms of value, a protective incontinence garments product type segment is expected to account for 82.6% share of the global market by 2024 end. This segment is expected to remain dominant and be the most attractive segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of raw material, the market has been segmented into plastic, cotton fabrics, super absorbents, cotton fiber, and latex. Super absorbents segment accounted for a highest revenue share of 35.4% in 2015 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global disposable incontinence products market has been segmented into institutional sales and retail sales. Institutional sales segment is sub-segmented into hospitals, long-term care centers, and nursing facilities. Retail sales segment is sub-segmented into pharmacy & drug stores, home care, and online & e-Commerce. In terms of value, institutional sales segment revenue is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Retail sales segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period in terms of value. This is attributed to increasing adoption of disposable incontinence products in home care settings.

The global disposable incontinence products market has been segmented into five major regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of value, North America dominated the global market with 38% revenue share of the overall disposable incontinence products market in 2015. In terms of value, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market, registering a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is also expected to be an attractive market in terms of opportunities for disposable incontinence products manufacturers during the forecast period.

Some key players identified in the global disposable incontinence products market report are Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., PAUL HARTMANN AG, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Theos Medical Systems, Inc., Fujian Yifa Healthcare Products Co., Ltd., Abena Group, Mega Soft (Fujian) Hygiene Products Co., Ltd., Fujian Hengan Group Ltd., and Ontex.

The report is enriched through identification of company-specific strategies related to product development, market consolidation initiatives, and analyses of various market players’ specific strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.