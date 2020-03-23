E-Cigarette Market Demand and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2019-2025

Global E-Cigarette Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 E-Cigarette Market report contains a forecast of the next 5 years, starting 2019 and ending 2023 with a host of metrics like supply-demand ratio, E-Cigarette market frequency, dominant players of E-Cigarette market, driving factors, restraints, and challenges. The report also contains market revenue, sales, E-Cigarette production and manufacturing cost that could help you get a better view on the market. The Report Focuses on the key global E-Cigarette manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

The global E-cigarettes market was valued at USD 10.104 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 30.095 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.19%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Major Players: PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC., HEALTHIER CHOICES MANAGEMENT CORP, MCIG, INC., ITC LIMITED, ALTRIA GROUP, INC., REYNOLDS AMERICAN INC., JAPAN TOBACCO, INC., CLOUDCIG, IMPERIAL TOBACCO GROUP, amongst others

Automatic E-cigarettes are Dominating the Market Landscape

Automatic e-cigarettes are similar in operation to that of conventional tobacco cigarettes. Automatic e-cigarettes are relatively easier to use as they have an in-built switch that gets activated each time the user draws on the e-cigarette. Thus, the users can easily get their nicotine dose without going through the hassle of complicated buttons or mods on the unit. With the automatic e-cigarette battery, one can smoke by simply adjusting the cartomizer on the unit. Automatic e-cigarettes are activated by inhaling, and thus, simulate the experience of smoking a traditional cigarette. The ease in usage has rendered automatic e-cigarettes to be the most popular type of electronic cigarettes in the market. They also have very low electricity consumption, which allows for a comparatively longer vaping period between charges. These advantages have heavily influenced consumers preference for purchasing automatic electronic cigarettes.

Regional Analysis For E-Cigarette Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global E-Cigarette market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

North America Dominating the Market

The e-cigarette market in North America has the majority share. Even though e-cigarettes were invented in China, the United States gave the required boost for the market in its early stages. Since 2006, the US e-cigarette market has grown to become a major market with an unprecedented growth rate. The United States owns the largest e-cigarette distribution networks for sale. Currently, more than 3,000 e-cigarette flavors are available in the US market, and nearly 300 new flavors are being introduced into the market every month. This trend is an indicator of the demand for flavored products among end users. On an average, 7 out of 10 people prefer flavored products to others. The level of advertising for e-cigarettes is low in Canada, particularly in television and print media.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Industry Overview of E-Cigarette Global E-Cigarette Competition Analysis by Players Company (Top Players) Profiles Global E-Cigarette Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2019) Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2023) E-Cigarette Market Dynamics Market Effect Factors Analysis Research Finding/Conclusion Appendix

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global E-Cigarette Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

