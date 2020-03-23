Eastern Europe Core Materials Market Size, Analysis, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, by Top Players: Diab International AB followed by Gurit, Armacell and The Gill Corporation

Eastern Europe Core Materials Market, By Type (Foam {PVC Foam, PET Foam, Polyurethane Foam, SAN Co-polymer Foam, PMMA Foam, Polystyrene Foam}, Honeycombs {Nomex\Aramid, Aluminum, Thermoplastic, Wood}, Balsa {Multilayer, Monolayer}), By End User (Aerospace, Transportation, Construction, Wind Energy, Marine, Consumer Goods)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Eastern Europe Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 52,118.16 thousands by 2025 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast by 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast by 2025.

Key Features of the Report

Key developments and product launches by the top players and brands Key parameters which are driving the market Key trends of the market Challenges of market growth What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants Market volume

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the growth in demand of PVC foam, growth in aerospace industry and increased usage of honeycomb. On the other hand, high cost of foam and balsa in core materials may hinder the growth of the market.

The report provides insights on the following points:

Diab International AB is going to dominate the Eastern Europe core materials market followed by Gurit, Armacell, Gill Corporation, BASF SE, Vita Polymers Poland Sp. z o.o., BorsodChem, SONAROL SP.J., Corint Group, Bestem Sp. z o.o., Allnex, SABIC, among others.

The foam segment is dominating the Eastern Europe core materials market.

PVC foam segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast by 2025.

The Eastern Europe core materials market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Core materials market is dominated by Diab International AB followed by Gurit, Armacell and The Gill Corporation among others. Diab International AB: Diab International AB is headquartered at Laholm, Sweden. The company is a privately held company which deals in composite core material development. The company offers various products such as core material, kits operation, finishing, engineering and core infusion. Core material includes Divinycell H, Divinycell Hp Divinycell Hm and others. The company offers its product and services in antennas and radomes, aeronautical, automotive, marine, subsea, transport, construction, shipbuilding, medical technology, sports and leisure, wind energy and others. The company has international quality certifications which include ISO 9001:2008 (Quality Management System, ISO14001. It has strong global presence in Asia, Europe and America. In December, 2017, Diab International AB (Sweden) signed contract with european luxury yacht builders for product named as Divinycell core materials. It will augment a partnership with customer and provide strong services for technical cooperation and commercial support.

In September, 2017, Diab International AB (Sweden) products named as PROBALSA and DIVINYCELL H60 are speeding 2000 SPECIALE using high-performance core composite solutions. These are used extensively in the marine industry for its compressive strength, high thermal and sound insulation and low FST. Gurit: Founded in 1835 and headquartered in Wattwil, Switzerland. Gurit is engaged in manufacturing, and marketing of advanced composite materials. The company operates through 3 business segments: composite materials, composite components and tooling. Core material products are offered under component materials category which provides different products under structural core material named as PVC SAN, PET, BALSA and others. The company serves to variety of industries including wind energy, aerospace, automotive, rail, industrial, marine and other. Some of its subsidiaries are Gurit (U.K.), Gurit Services AG (Switzerland), Gurit S.r.l, (Italy), Gurit Automotive Ltd (U.K.), Gurit Balsa S.L. (Spain), Gurit Tooling BV (Netherlands), Gurit (Asia Pacific) Ltd., (Australia), Gurit Tooling (Taicang) Co., Ltd (China) and others. The company has many international quality certifications such as ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 9001:2008, BS EN ISO 14001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007 (The Occupational Health & Safety Management System), ISO 14001:2004 (Environmental Management System) and others. In March, 2018, Gurit (Switzerland) launched Balsa and PET core materials with low toxicity epoxy laminating system. Balsaflex Lite product is a novel coating system. It is capable of reducing the resin uptake in infusion processes by up to 50% for rigid panels and up to 40% for flexible balsa wood sheets. Therefore, this product launch will help customers in saving cost by achieving less resin absorption.

In June, 2018, Gurit (Switzerland) renewed distribution agreement with Maricell S.r.l. (Italy) for a product named Maricell PVC. This agreement will help in high volume of good quality PVC and increase in sales volume.

In June, 2017, Gurit (Switzerland) had entered into for balsa wood production in Java, Indonesia. In thid agreement, Gurit will hold 55% and Mr. Setiyo Budi Nugroho will hold 45% of the shares in the newly founded company PT Gurit Parta Balsa, a manufacturer of balsa wood blocks based in Probolinggo, Java, Republic of Indonesia. Armacell: Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Munster, Germany. Armacell is engaged in manufacturing of flexible foam for equipment insulation, advancing innovation for engineering foams, safe thermal, acoustic and mechanical solutions.. The company operates in two business segments namely advance insulation and engineering foams and. Armacell offers its core material products in engineering foam segment. It offers various core materials products such as PET foam cores, component foam solution for polyethylene and engineered elastomeric foams. The company serves to several industries such as automotive, transport, construction, building, sports and leisure, rail, OEM and others. Armacell Rus (Russia) is a subsidiary of Armacell. The company has its global presence in Asia Pacific, Thailand, Korea, Brazil, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Spain, U.K. and U.S. In March, 2018, Armacell (Germany) and KOPP GmbH & Co. KG entered into a partnership agreement. In this agreement KOPP GmbH & Co. KG will provide industry-leading bun foam technology to Armacell which will benefit in increasing global product availability and providing customers with extended service coverage.

In October, Armacell (Germany) expanded its crosslinked Polyethylene manufacturing in US which will help to double the current capacity for the most popular PE buns.