Edible Oils Global Industry Sales, Supply, Demand and Consumption 2019 and Forecast to 2025
Edible oils are among the widely used ingredient and considered essential in preparing food items. It is consumed by people and also has an impact on their health. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as heart disease, obesity, people are moving towards adopting more healthy option including omega-3 fatty acids that minimize the risk of chronic diseases. Hence, manufacturers are also focusing on the research and development of edible oils that can cut the risk of various diseases and also help to fight the problem of obesity. Majority of the people are moving towards consuming monounsaturated and polyunsaturated edible oils such as peanut oil, olive oil, sunflower oil, and walnut oil. Most of the countries have set various standards to ensure the authenticity of food and labeling. These standards have been set to avoid adulteration, including the dilution of commodity with a less expensive material. Various incidents of oil adulteration have also occurred in the past, hence, governments of various countries have introduced stringent regulations on production and labeling of edible oils.
Compared to the food processor and food service industry, retail sector is likely to be the largest end user of edible oils. Owing to the changing consumer preference, and improving the standard of living, consumers are opting for more healthy edible oil options. The edible oil industry is also witnessing a rise in the consumption of premium oils including canola oil, olive oil, mustard oil, and soybean oil. Oil is used a main ingredient in cooking in the Asia Pacific region, especially in India and China, hence, the demand for edible oils is increasing. Along with the production, companies are also focusing on the packaging of edible oils to lead to zero wastage. Advanced techniques for processing are also being adopted by manufacturers to offer edible oil at an affordable rate.
The global Edible Oils market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Edible Oils market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Edible Oils in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Edible Oils in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Edible Oils market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Edible Oils market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Adani Wilmar
Ruchi Soya Industries
Associated British Foods
Archer Daniels Midland
Beidahuang
Bunge
Borges Mediterranean
Cargill
Fuji Vegetable Oil
Adams
American Vegetable Oils
Olympic Oils
Market size by Product
Canola Oil
Olive Oil
Mustard Oil
Soybean Oil
Palm Oil
Market size by End User
Food Processor
Food Service Industry
Retail Sector
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Edible Oils Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Edible Oils Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Canola Oil
1.4.3 Olive Oil
1.4.4 Mustard Oil
1.4.5 Soybean Oil
1.4.6 Palm Oil
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Edible Oils Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Food Processor
1.5.3 Food Service Industry
1.5.4 Retail Sector
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Edible Oils Market Size
2.1.1 Global Edible Oils Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Edible Oils Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Edible Oils Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Edible Oils Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Edible Oils Revenue by Regions
…………..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Adani Wilmar
11.1.1 Adani Wilmar Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Adani Wilmar Edible Oils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Adani Wilmar Edible Oils Products Offered
11.1.5 Adani Wilmar Recent Development
11.2 Ruchi Soya Industries
11.2.1 Ruchi Soya Industries Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Ruchi Soya Industries Edible Oils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Ruchi Soya Industries Edible Oils Products Offered
11.2.5 Ruchi Soya Industries Recent Development
11.3 Associated British Foods
11.3.1 Associated British Foods Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Associated British Foods Edible Oils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Associated British Foods Edible Oils Products Offered
11.3.5 Associated British Foods Recent Development
11.4 Archer Daniels Midland
11.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland Edible Oils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Archer Daniels Midland Edible Oils Products Offered
11.4.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development
11.5 Beidahuang
11.5.1 Beidahuang Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Beidahuang Edible Oils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Beidahuang Edible Oils Products Offered
11.5.5 Beidahuang Recent Development
11.6 Bunge
11.6.1 Bunge Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Bunge Edible Oils Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Bunge Edible Oils Products Offered
11.6.5 Bunge Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
