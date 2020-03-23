Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Increasing Demand for Secured Communications Followed by Top Competitors like ADTRAN Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Edgewater Networks Inc. and Global Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research statistical surveying broadcasts the expansion of a spic and span record to its great estimated inventory of market knowledge inquire about The record considers the worldwide Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market and offers a careful 2018-2024 assess of the commercial center.

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market accounted for USD 325.6 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Enterprise Session Border Controller Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Different factors such as expanding episodes of immune system issue, expanding government assistance, enhancing administrative structure, expanding computerization of research centers and rising subsidizing and repayment are persistently adding to the development of the Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global enterprise session border controller market are:-

Audio Codes Ltd.,

ADTRAN Inc.,

Avaya Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Edgewater Networks Inc.,

GENBAND Inc.,

Ingate Systems AB,

Oracle Corporation,

Patton Electronics Co.,

Sonus Networks Inc., among others.

Company Share Analysis: Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market

The report for global enterprise session border controller market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Market Definition: Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market

Enterprise session border controller is a technology which has enabled the businesses to replace the conventional communications with the Voice over IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications (UC) solutions and cloud-based services to improve collaboration, productivity, and reduce operating expenses. This technology has led to secure communications, and preserve the high service levels to cater the changing demand of the customer. The market is majorly driven by increased demand for secured communications and increased security concerns. However, the high installation costs may restrain the growth of the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand for secured communications

Growing Security Concerns

Increasing up gradation in network infrastructure

High installation cost

Lack of Awareness

Market Segmentation:

On The Basis Of Vertical: –

Manufacturing,

BFSI,

Transportation,

Healthcare,

Media And Entertainment,

IT and Telecommunication and others.

On The Basis Of Session Capacity:-

Up To 200,

Up To 600,

Up To 1000,

Up To 5,000 and

More Than 5,000.

On The Basis Of Function: –

Security,

Connectivity,

Quality Of Service,

Regulatory,

Media Services and

Revenue Optimization.

On The Basis Of Enterprise Level: –

Small,

Medium and

On The Basis Of Geography:- the global enterprise session border controller market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa.

