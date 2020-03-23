Event Management Software Market Demand and Opportunities in Grooming Regions : Edition 2019-2025

Global Event Management Software Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 Event Management Software Market report contains a forecast of the next 5 years, starting 2019 and ending 2023 with a host of metrics like supply-demand ratio, Event Management Software market frequency, dominant players of Event Management Software market, driving factors, restraints, and challenges. The report also contains market revenue, sales, Event Management Software production and manufacturing cost that could help you get a better view on the market. The Report Focuses on the key global Event Management Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

The global event management software market was valued at USD 6.89 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 12.51 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.45% over the forecast period, 2019-2023.

Major Players: XING EVENTS, ACTIVE NETWORK, LLC, ETOUCHES, EVENTBRITE, UNGERBOECK SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL, PTY LTD, DEAN EVANS AND ASSOCIATES, INC., CERTAIN, INC., LANYON SOLUTIONS, INC. ,ZERISTA, INC, And others.

Event Planning Software will Account for a Significant Share

Event planning software is used to differentiate between types of venues, virtual & live events, seating arrangements, and audio & visual effects. Moreover, this software builds a customer database, with details that aid the marketing teams to access information and remind customers of service requirements, check payment histories, etc. The increased number of events, meetings, and festivals require proper management of events, which will lead to the growth of the market. Large organizations, SMEs, non-profit organizations, and interest groups hold events to promote their products, build business relationships, raise funds, or celebrate. The imperative to save significant sunk costs, which contribute to a substantial amount of resources and money, are major factors emphasizing the need for effective event management systems.

Regional Analysis For Event Management Software Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Event Management Software market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Asia-Pacific to Remain a Major Market

An increase in the number of associations and corporate meetings held in developing nations was the major reason for Asia-Pacific’s market growth. The market in the region will experience maximum growth during the forecast period because of the rise in the number of organizations trying to establish themselves in developing countries, such as China, India, and Indonesia. Furthermore, APAC summits, such as APAC Innovation Summit in Hong Kong, which was held in April 2016, and Private Wealth Management APAC Summit held in Macao in October 2016, have and are expected to contribute to the market growth. The total number of organized events held in India rose from 4,317 in 2014 to 5,076 in 2015. The market is forecasted to record a CAGR growth of 17.68% over the next three years. In terms of market size, the organized event sector in India was valued at INR 10,792 crore.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Industry Overview of Event Management Software Global Event Management Software Competition Analysis by Players Company (Top Players) Profiles Global Event Management Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2019) Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2023) Event Management Software Market Dynamics Market Effect Factors Analysis Research Finding/Conclusion Appendix

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Event Management Software Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

