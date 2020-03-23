Fire Protection Materials Market Surpass US$ 9.9 Billion By 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Fire Protection Materials Market (By Type: Sealants, Mortar, Spray, Sheets/Boards, Putty, Others; By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The global Fire protection materials market size is anticipated to around USD 9.9 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 8.6% CAGR during the forecast time period.

The market is foreseen to develop with the execution of fire safety regulations and strict construction regulations. There are additionally different authority models built up to neglect and guarantee item adequacy. Moreover, rising mindfulness among individuals toward fire safety is foreseen to trigger market development.

As per the most recent report by National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) distributed in 2016, fire occurrences kill finally seven individuals every day in U.S. alone. Fire protection materials have increased high prominence as they viably keep the spread of flame from one territory to the next. These materials can withstand fire for quite a while. Subsequently, firefighters can control the fire and forestall death toll and property by expanding the time allotment accessible amid such circumstances.

Enhancing frame of mind toward building safety codes, alongside expanding fire danger occurrences, is foreseen to support offers of flame insurance materials around the world. These materials have enormous development potential and can somewhat supplant conventional development materials, for example, sealants, putty, and coating sprays.

Key makers always center around top of the line explore and innovative progressions to create enhanced fire insurance materials that can withstand fire for a more extended span and deliver less smoke when burnt.

Development of the building and infrastructure sector over the world, particularly in North America and Asia Pacific, is relied upon to drive the market. North America is the biggest buyer of these materials in the development business attributable to execution of strict construction regulations to shield structures from different fire dangers. Furthermore, high disposable income coordinated at spending on security measures is relied upon to enable North America to keep up its predominance in this market.

The global Fire protection materials market is segmented into type, application and region. On the basis of type, the global Fire protection materials market is segmented into sealants, mortar, spray, sheets/boards, putty, and others. On the basis of application, the global Fire protection materials market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. On the basis of region the global Fire protection materials market is bifurcated into Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Putty is known to give protection from fire to cables, conduits, piping, and joints. It additionally enables control to spread of harmful exhaust and smoke, which are similarly deadly. Putty is the quickest developing section on account of expanding use in new just as old developments. The development of the development business in North America and Asia Pacific is required to additionally drive section development. Sealants formed the biggest kind segment and will keep on doing as such over the gauge period. Fire protection sealants can be utilized where joints in dividers have high development capacity, which is one of its key advantages. Expanding utilization of sealants to ensure steel structures against fire is relied upon to additionally drive the market.

Middle East and Africa is the second quickest developing business sector. Focal point of nations like Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates to change their oil driven economies into business-and the travel industry driven ones is probably going to profit the market. Besides, expanding development of high rises in these nations is relied upon to drive the territorial market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the biggest territorial market over the coming years. Fast development in populace in nations, for example, China and India and expanding mechanical exercises because of different activities by governments are probably going to drive the local market over the gauge time frame. Furthermore, taking off development exercises in the area, inferable from activities, for example, CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) and OBOR (One Belt One Road) in China and Bharat Mala venture in India are foreseen to drive the market.

The key players catering to the global Fire protection materials market are BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Morgan Advanced Materials, 3M, Hilti, and Sika AG. Significant strategic initiatives undertaken by global businesses include partnerships, new product launch, and acquisitions.

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Fire Protection Materials

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Fire Protection Materials Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue Share By Type in 2017

1.2.2.3. Sealants

1.2.2.4. Mortar

1.2.2.5. Spray

1.2.2.6. Sheets/Boards

1.2.2.7. Putty

1.2.2.8. Others

1.2.3. Fire Protection Materials Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.3.3. Residential

1.2.3.4. Commercial

1.2.3.5. Industrial

1.2.3.6. Others

1.2.4. Fire Protection Materials Market by Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Fire Protection Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Fire Protection Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Fire Protection Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Fire Protection Materials Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. FIRE PROTECTION MATERIALS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Fire Protection Materials Revenue By Type

4.2. Sealants

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Mortar

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Spray

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Sheets/Boards

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Putty

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. FIRE PROTECTION MATERIALS MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Fire Protection Materials Revenue By Application

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Industrial

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA FIRE PROTECTION MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE FIRE PROTECTION MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC FIRE PROTECTION MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA FIRE PROTECTION MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST FIRE PROTECTION MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA FIRE PROTECTION MATERIALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Fire Protection Materials Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. BASF SE

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. AkzoNobel N.V.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Morgan Advanced Materials

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. 3M

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Hilti

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Sika AG.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Others

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

