Flat Glass Coatings Market Worth US Dollar 5.12 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 20.4% Between 2018 to 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Flat Glass Coatings Market (By Resin: Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, Others; By Technology: Solvent-based, Water-based, Nano-based; By Application: Solar Power, Mirror, Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Other) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The global Flat glass coatings market size is anticipated to around USD 5.12 billion by 2026, this market is anticipated to grow with 20.4 % CAGR during the forecast time period.

Rising acceptance of solar installations alongside interest for environment-friendly renewable sources or sustainable wellsprings of vitality are foreseen to drive interest for sun powered boards, increasing level glass coatings showcase. Additionally, rising mindfulness for vitality preservation, independence, and positive government controls are foreseen to additionally drive request from design applications throughout the years to come. Nations, for example, Italy, U.K., U.S., Japan, China, India, and Germany highlighting one-sided enactments to the Kyoto Protocol, went for lessening the greenhouse gas (GHG) outflows is likewise foreseen to advance market development.

Rising development spending because of developing urbanization and infrastructural plans from different governments will keep on increasing business sector development. In addition, quick advancements in transport, sustainable power source, social and business framework, government convenience, and guard foundation will additionally enhance the extension. Rising green business building development, especially in North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa are foreseen to fuel interest for flat glass coatings over the forecast period.

The global flat glass coatings market is segmented into resin, technology, application and region. On the basis of resin, the global Flat glass coatings market is segmented into Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy, and Others. On the basis of technology, the global Flat glass coatings market is segmented into Solvent-based, Water-based, and Nano-based. On the basis of application, the global Flat glass coatings market is segmented into Solar Power, Mirror, Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, and Other. On the basis of region the global Flat glass coatings market is bifurcated into Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

North America is required to drive the market, because of developing development division principally in U.S. what’s more, Mexico. Under the National Infrastructural Plan of Mexico, the government arranged a speculation of USD 593 billion from 2015 to 2018. This is foreseen to advance development for private and business structures. Populace development, urbanization, and rising disposable income in Mexico are relied upon to play critical provincial development drivers. Asia Pacific was projected to be the largest regional market in 2018. Already emerged regional economies for instance Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the main contributors to the regional demand. Emerging automobile and construction sector is predictable to be the main factors motivating demand for these products over the coming years.

Water-based was assessed as the biggest innovation fragment in 2017. Water-based has various included points of interest over dissolvable based covering innovation. Dissolvable based coatings have unsafe Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), which are produced into the earth. Thus, administrative specialists have laid a few stringent controls for makers.

Mirror was evaluated as the biggest application fragment of the flat glass coatings advertise in 2017. Mirrors are utilized generally crosswise over applications in magnificence, building, car, and ornamental applications. Additionally, developing interest for keen mirrors is probably going to drive the market over the gauge time frame. Brilliant mirrors go about as a successful substitute for back view reflects in vehicle applications. They offer coordinated GPS route, reinforcement camera, and Bluetooth availability which helps adequately in driving the vehicle. Nano-based flat glass coatings have seen huge development in the course of recent years by virtue of various innovative work exercises combined with growing customer needs. Good development in car and hardware producing is relied upon to contribute fundamentally towards the interest in not so distant future.

The key players catering to the global Flat glass coatings market are Dow Corning; Arkema Inc.; PPG Industries; Fenzi Spa; Hesse Gmbh & Co. Kg; and Ferro Corporation. Significant strategic initiatives undertaken by global businesses include partnerships, new product launch, and acquisitions. The major players are concentrating on new product advancement as a feature of promoting techniques to reinforce their market positions. Different techniques received by these players incorporate regional extension and R&D.

TABLE OF CONTENT

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Flat Glass Coatings

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Flat Glass Coatings Market By Resin

1.2.2.1. Global Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Resin (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue Share By Resin in 2017

1.2.2.3. Polyurethane

1.2.2.4. Acrylic

1.2.2.5. Epoxy

1.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Flat Glass Coatings Market By Technology

1.2.3.1. Global Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Solvent-based

1.2.3.3. Water-based

1.2.3.4. Nano-based

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Flat Glass Coatings Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. Solar Power

1.2.4.3. Mirror

1.2.4.4. Architectural

1.2.4.5. Automotive & Transportation

1.2.4.6. Others

1.2.5. Flat Glass Coatings Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Flat Glass Coatings Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Flat Glass Coatings Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Flat Glass Coatings Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Flat Glass Coatings Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. FLAT GLASS COATINGS MARKET BY RESIN

4.1. Global Flat Glass Coatings Revenue By Resin

4.2. Polyurethane

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Acrylic

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Epoxy

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Other

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. FLAT GLASS COATINGS MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Global Flat Glass Coatings Revenue By Technology

5.2. Solvent-based

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Water-based

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Nano-based

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. FLAT GLASS COATINGS MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. Global Flat Glass Coatings Revenue By Application

6.2. Solar Power

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Mirror

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Architectural

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Automotive & Transportation

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA FLAT GLASS COATINGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE FLAT GLASS COATINGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC FLAT GLASS COATINGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA FLAT GLASS COATINGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST FLAT GLASS COATINGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA FLAT GLASS COATINGS MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Flat Glass Coatings Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Resin, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Dow Corning

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Arkema Inc.

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. PPG Industries

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Fenzi Spa

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Hesse Gmbh & Co. Kg

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. Ferro Corporation

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. Others

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

