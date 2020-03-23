Food Grade Iron Powder Market Is Expected To Register High CAGR By 2018 – 2026

XploreMR offers 8-year forecast for the global food grade iron powder market between 2018 and 2026. The global food grade iron powder market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the food grade iron powder market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global food grade iron powder market over the forecast period. This report also offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional food grade iron powder market. Food Grade Iron Powder is suitable for use as a fortificant (food additive containing any bioavailable iron nutrient or for pigmentation) for different application/purpose.

During the process of selection of iron compound as a food fortificant, the overall objective is to find the one that has greater absorbability i.e. the highest relative bioavailability (RBV)* compared with ferrous sulfate. Wide application of food grade iron powder in different sub-verticals is expected to rise in the forecast period. Far-reaching uses in nutritional & dietary supplements, dairy products, infant food products, animal feeds and for crop protection in agricultural segment make it a prominent additive. Global multinational players are expected to witness a growth in the demand for food grade iron powder from end use industries to enhance productivity and curb micronutrient deficiency by providing them with sustainable food & feed fortification solutions. Key players are expected to continue the integration of the value chain to gain control over the final prices of the products.

Get To Know Disocount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/2913

Key Segments Covered

Type

End Use

Region

By type, the food grade iron powder market is segmented into elemental iron and iron compounds. The iron compounds such as ferrous fumarate, ferrous sulfate, ferrous gluconate and other is likely to be the most attractive segment in 2018. On the basis of end use, the food grade iron powder market can be segmented into food & beverage industry, animal feed purposes and in agriculture use. The food & beverage segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 37.8% in 2018 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of region, APAC is expected to rise with a significant CAGR of 7.2%. The population in Asia Pacific and MEA region is highly susceptible to lower iron intake owing to higher population density in rural areas, low awareness regarding daily dietary requirements, high consumption of junk food, improper care given to infants with limited compliance to dietary recommendations, menstrual losses etc., all giving rise to low iron absorption by body for effective working & metabolism.

The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively. A section of the report highlights food grade iron powder demand. It also provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the food grade iron powder ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global food grade iron powder market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global food grade iron powder market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are food grade iron powder’ key players of the global food grade iron powder market. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the food grade iron powder space. Key players in the global food grade iron powder market includes BASF SE, Yara International Ltd., Agrium Inc., Compass Minerals International Inc., Höganäs AB, DowDuPont Inc., AkzoNobel N.V, Bayer AG, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp, Syngenta International AG, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Micnelf USA Inc., Industrial Metal Powders (I) Pvt. Ltd., American Elements, Belmont Metals Inc., Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., Precheza as, Rio Tinto Metal Powders, Cathay Industries Australasia Pty Ltd and Jiangxi Yuean Superfine Metal Co. Ltd.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global food grade iron powder market.

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

India

MEA

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2913