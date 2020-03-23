Fortified Rice Market Projected To Exhibit A High CAGR From 2017 – 2026

Fortified rice has gained traction as one of the simple means of providing nutrition solutions with essential micronutrients in a cost-effective and sustainable way. This has further helped communities most parts of the world in acquiring greater nutritional value from their daily rice consumption. Rice is considered to be one of the most difficult food to fortify.

However, several innovative fortification technologies for rice are being introduced in the market that help in retaining the nutritional integrity of rice post-fortification during its transport, storage, cooking and rinsing.

Transparency market research has compiled a report recently on the global fortified rice market. The report examines the fortified rice market at the global scale, and engulfs the market dynamics extensively, providing key trends influencing the market expansion.

This report on the global market for fortified rice gives a precise knowledge base for key market players seeking global expansion. Analysis delivered in this report is key for the market players as well as the investors, in order to gauge growth potential of the global fortified rice market in the foreseeable future.

Structure of Report

Commencing with the chapter on executive summary, the report on the global fortified rice market delivers key prospects of the product, end-user, and regional segments included, along with the most significant market numbers associated with these segments.

The historical CAGR for 2012 to 2016, and the forecast CAGR for 2017 to 2026 have been comprised in the market numbers. Intelligence on remunerative regions for growth of the global fortified rice market has also been delivered in the report on the basis of sales growth, and the revenue shares through the forecast period.

A chapter titled overview proceeds the executive summary, and provides an incisive market introduction that trails a formal definition of the “fortified rice”. This is mainly to convey report readers about its wide scope. Subsequent chapters of the report deliver information about the market dynamics including the driving factors, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends affecting expansion of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The report also offers an intensity map, which tracks the occupancy of key companies actively contributing to the global fortified rice market’s growth. This last chapter of the report delivers insights on key market players, and gives information with regard to the market’s competitive landscape. The market players have been profiled in detail, and intelligence associated with key financials, SWOT analysis, company overview, key developments, and product is offered in this chapter.

The chapter on the competition landscape is priceless for the report readers, mainly because it comprises necessary insights to analyse contribution of leading players to growth of the market. The competition landscape also enables studying the methods of strategy implementation by the market players, coupled with their aims to stay at the global fortified rice market’s forefront.

