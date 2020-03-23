Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles Market Research 2024 | Industry Size, Analysis, Trend, Share and Top Key Players – Honda, Hyundai, Toyota Mirai etc

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles or Fuel Cell Vehicles is a type of vehicle which uses a fuel cell to power its on-board electric motor. Fuel cells in vehicles create electricity to power an electric motor, generally using oxygen from the air and compressed hydrogen. They are more efficient than conventional internal combustion engine vehicles and produce no harmful tailpipe exhaust—they emit water vapor and warm air.

In China there are only 10 be product by SAIC in 2015. There are some of player liked Yutong, Foton in China planned to development their product.

Currently, there are only Korea and Japan can mass production of fuel cell electric vehicles. In 2014, the manufacture Hyundai in Korea first mass production the fuel cell electric vehicles.

Environment protecting policies all over the world will be stricter in the vehicle emissions in future. These policies will offer a promotion to the popularization of fuel cell electric vehicle, especially the developed countries. In 2021 the consumption in the USA and Europe will occupy more than 50% of the world consumption.

To grab more market, companies have to expand their technology, capital investment. As the technology is grasped in a few companies, it is hard for the small and medium size companies to enter the market. It can be concluded that fuel cell electric vehicle market will be a high-concentrated in a period of time.

Product Type Coverage: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Product Application Coverage: For Public lease, For Sales

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

