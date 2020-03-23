Global Aircraft MRO Market Size, Status, Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Aircraft MRO Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 131 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Aircraft MRO Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.

The market size of aircraft MRO is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of aircraft MRO market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of aircraft is still promising.

The global aircraft MRO industry markets mainly concentrate in North America, Europe and China, Singapore and Korea. North America’s revenue accounted for the highest market share (41%) in 2017, followed by Europe.

These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest aircraft MRO markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local players.

The global market of aircraft MRO has mainly been driven by its downstream industry, the strong growth of the fleet in the last decade. Economic investment and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

According to this study, over the next five years the Aircraft MRO market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 146100 million by 2024, from US$ 117700 million in 2019

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report

Lufthansa Technik

GE Aviation

AFI KLM EandM

ST Aerospace

MTU Maintenance

AAR Corp.

Rolls-Royce

SR Technics

SIA Engineering

Delta TechOps

Haeco

JAL Engineering

Ameco Beijing

TAP MandE

ANA

British Airways Engineering

Korean Air

Iberia Maintenance

Segmentation by product type:

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Line Maintenance Modification

Segmentation by application:

Commercial

Military

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Aircraft MRO market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Aircraft MRO market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Aircraft MRO players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aircraft MRO with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Aircraft MRO submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

