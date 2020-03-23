Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2024- Marketresearchnest.com

MarketResearchNest Reports adds “Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 159 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.

Amid increasingly stringent security regulations and an alarmingly high number of fake products on the market, anti-counterfeiting technologies are the latest trend to take the packaging industry by storm.

Currently, the industry concentration of Anti-counterfeit Packaging is relatively low. Major manufacturers of anti-counterfeiting packaging product are mainly in US, Europe, Japan and China.

All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in Anti-counterfeit Packaging industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies.

Manufacturers of consumer goods have started implementing traceability systems that provide a trail of information of each item in a supply chain. These systems ensure product safety and efficiency. The producers can identify and locate potentially faulty items that could be hazardous to customers and remove them. The companies are implementing vision systems, 2-D barcodes, and image-based ID readers in product traceability systems. Data Matrix is very popular and adopted as a standard in several applications, as it allows the storage of more information such as product ID, manufacturer, lot number, and expiry.

Although sales of Anti-counterfeit Packaging bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Anti-counterfeit Packaging field hastily.

According to this study, over the next five years the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market will register a 12.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 104800 million by 2024, from US$ 51800 million in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report

Avery Dennison

Sun Chemical

Zebra Technologies

DNP

NHK SPRING

Â Flint Group

Toppan

3M

Essentra

dupont

KURZ

OpSec Security

Lipeng

Shiner

Taibao

Invengo

De La Rue

Schreiner ProSecure

CFC

UPMÂ Raflatac

Techsun

Impinj

Segmentation by product type:

Authentication Packaging Technology

Track and Trace Packaging Technology

Segmentation by application:

Food and Beverage

Electronics and Appliances

Clothing and Ornament

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

