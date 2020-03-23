Global Anti-Jamming Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Anti-Jamming Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 136 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

GPS Anti-Jamming protects GPS receivers from interference and intentional jamming. By the time the GPS signal reaches the Earth’s surface is weak and is susceptible to being overcome by higher power Radio Frequency (RF) energy. Even a small jammer of about 10 Watts power can disrupt an unprotected C/A Code receiver for about 30 kilometers (line of sight). GPS Anti-Jamming uses power minimization to reduce the effect of interference and jamming so that the GPS receiver can continue to operate correctly.

GPS technology has revolutionized modern warfare. Military organizations regularly depend on satellite technology for accurate positioning, timing and communications.

But GPS signals received on Earth are weak and susceptible to interference and intentional jamming. Indeed, the signals are usually obscured by thermal noise and only observable with a tuned signal analyzer – in other words a GPS receiver.

A simple low power jammer, readily available via the World Wide Web, can overpower GPS signals within a large area, denying a position solution and timing.

Anti-jam systems are mainly used for land, sea, air (including unmanned aerial systems) in the military field.

North America held the largest share of the Anti-jamming market in 2017, while the market in APAC is expected to be the second-largest by 2022. This growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea between China and some South-East Asian countries, between Japan and North Korea, and disputes between South Korea and North Korea. These political tensions are expected to fuel the military expenditures in these respective countries, and a significant portion of this expenditure is expected to be invested in GPS anti-jamming. The Anti-jamming market in Rest of world is expected to grow at a moderate rate. The volatile situation in Syria and the threats posed by the Islamic State (ISIS) group has prompted many of the regional powers there such as Turkey, Israel and Saudi Arabia to increase defense spending for their armed forces, which includes installing GPS anti-jamming systems.

This market is fragmented and contains multiple local and multinational vendors. The issue is export control. This, of course, varies by country. In the U.S., a CRPA developed towards a defense program is likely to have International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) restrictions attached to it. In Canada, CRPAs are subject to the Controlled Goods Program. In the UK, CRPAs sit on the “dual-use” export control list, which recognizes that CRPAs have both military and non-military application. An export license is usually required.

Of the major players of the Anti-Jamming market, Raytheon maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Raytheon accounted for 6.80 % of the Global revenue market share in 2017, followed by Rockwell Collins with 3.57 revenue market share. Anti-jam was a military technology major for military applications. In many countries, Anti-jamming was a little-known military problem.

According to this study, over the next five years the Anti-Jamming market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5090 million by 2024, from US$ 3540 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Anti-Jamming business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Anti-Jamming market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Anti-Jamming value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Anti-Jamming market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Anti-Jamming players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Raytheon

Rockwell Collins

Novatel

Cobham

Mayflower

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Harris

Hwa Create Technology

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Nulling System

Beam Steering Systems

Civilian Systems

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Anti-Jamming in each application, can be divided into

Military and Government

Commercial

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Anti-Jamming market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Anti-Jamming market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-Jamming players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-Jamming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Anti-Jamming submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

