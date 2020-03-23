Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market 2025 by key players| Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Infodev Electronics Designers International Inc

Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System market, By Technology (Infrared, Stereoscopic Vision, Time-Of-Flight), Type (Passenger Information Display Systems, Passenger Information Announcement Systems, Emergency Communication Systems, Passenger Information Mobile Application, Infotainment Systems), Device & Component (Sensors, Public Announcement Systems, Multimedia Display, Networking and Communication Devices), Application (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Automated Passenger Counting and Information System Market is expected to reach USD 879.51 Million by 2025 from USD 232.42 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast by 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is by 2025.

Table of Contents



1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

The global automated passenger counting and information system market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. iris-GmbH dominates automated passenger counting and information system market, accounting for the highest market share in 2017, followed by DILAX Intelcom GmbH and EUROTECH S.p.A. Other players in this market include Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Infodev Electronics Designers International Inc., Ermetris Srl, Postec Technology among others holds 9.6% of the global automated passenger counting and information system market in 2017.

EUROTECH S.p.A.:

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Udine, Italy. EUROTECH S.P.A. is engaged in developing and offering the technical building blocks required assembling distributed systems of devices and sensors. It offers various products such as M2M products & services, smart devices, stationary systems, mobile systems, and embedded boards. Automated passenger counting and information system product is offered under smart device product category in which it offers in people and passenger counter. The company offers its product and services in various industries which include industrial and commercial, logistics & networking, medical and healthcare, security and surveillance, defense and aerospace and transportation and mobility.

EUROTECH S.P.A. is certified with international quality certifications which include ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004, ISO 27001 and others. Some of the subsidiaries are Eurotech France (France), Eurotech, Inc. (U.S), Advanet Inc. (Japan), Erim Sas (France), ETH LAB SRL (Italy), NeuriCam SpA (Italy), Spirit 21 Inc. (U.S.) and many others. The company has its global presence in U.S., U.K., France, Italy, Japan and others.

DILAX Intelcom GmbH:

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Berlin Germany. DILAX INTELCOM GMBH is one of the global leaders which provide intelligent system solutions for capturing and managing people flows. The company offers various solutions for public mobility and retail and airport such as people counting and people flow analysis, capturing customer flows, in store analysis, capture & conversion rate, appointment & queue management and others. DILAX INTELCOM GMBH offers its solution to various industries which include shopping centers, retail, outlet centers, public facilities, airport and many more.

The company is certified with international quality certification ISO 9001 and the International Railway Industry Standards. The company offers its solution in around 30 countries globally. The company has its global presence in Switzerland, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Spain, U.S., and others.

iris-GmbH:

Founded in the year 1991, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, iris-GmbH is focused into developing and manufacturing sensor components for automatic passenger counting. The company is involved in designing, developing, producing and installing opto-electronic sensors for integration with a variation of systems. The sensors detect the number of people boarding and deboarding the vehicle. IRMA (Infrared Motion Analyser), is the main product of the company that is a passenger counting system. The main areas of the expertise include infrared sensors (FIR), near infrared sensors (NIR), Time-of-Flight-technology (TOF) and signal processing, particularly for 3D data.

iris-GmbH has its presence in Europe, Asia and North America and Latin American. iris Inc. (U.S.) operates as a subsidiary to cater North America region. The company has its subsidiaries in Atlanta (US), Phoenix (US) and Santiago de Chile (Chile).

Recent Developments:

In 2016, iris and Novatronic, The Serbian capital Belgrade came under collaboration for the largest project of automatic passenger counting. Around 450 buses of Arriva Consortium were equipped with the latest IRMA MATRIX sensors.

