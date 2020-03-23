Global AWS Managed Services Market at CAGR of 15.4% Forecast period 2019-2026 | Analysis by Onica, Accenture, Slalom, LLC, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd., e-Zest Solutions

Global AWS Managed Services Market comprehensive coverage of underlying economic and technological factors under key trend analysis. “Global AWS Managed Services Market –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” New Research Report Added to Databridgemarketresearch.com database. The report width of pages: 350 Figures: 60 And Tables: 220 in it. Global AWS Managed Services Market report also gives an analysis of top players and newcomers in industry, competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges. Key statistics on the market status, Global Forecast till 2026

Major Players: Global AWS Managed Services Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are-RACKSPACE US INC, Smartronix Inc., Mission Cloud Services, Inc, Claranet limited, Capgemini, DXC Technology Company, Onica, Accenture, Slalom, LLC, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd., e-Zest Solutions, Great Software Laboratory, Cloudnexa, Logicworks, CLOUDREACH, AllCloud, Rean Cloud (Hitachi Vantara Corporation), and others.

Global AWS managed services market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Drivers: Global AWS Managed Services Market

RISING NUMBER OF AWS CUSTOMERS

AWS (Amazon Web Services) is referred as the virtual infrastructure that includes (IaaS), SaaS, PaaS and cloud infrastructure which are used as the storage solutions to the enterprises and individuals that allow them to store their big data which helps in easy storing, accessing and updating remotely. It also provides atomicity, consistency, isolation, durability and prevents redundancy of the data. The huge advantages offered by AWS is helping many customers all over the world with the services like backing up & recovering data, mobile services, provides on demand computing power to the users that helps to share files and documents globally with the team or with an authorized/authenticated person.

Due to technical advancements and rise of digital era transformation has resulted into huge data handling and requires cybersecurity to prevent intrusion to happen in the system and also it goes hand in hand with the IoT and artificial intelligence.

INCREASING IMPORTANCE OF AWS MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDER STATUS

AWS provides cloud services for various functions that includes storing and processing, but due to the availability of huge amount of data on daily basis of organizations would complicate the handling of it and can result into a chaos for the users to access, store and update the data.

YASH Technologies which provide solutions like hosting, infra and BASIS, increases speed, flexibility and real time visibility to AWS.

Cybercom, the AWS managed services partner provides solutions for cloud infrastructure and application migration. It also provides proactive monitoring, automation and manages the cloud environment of the clients

RESTRAINTS:

LOW ADOPTION OF TECHNOLOGY

AWS is a cloud platform used for storing data on a virtual server by Amazon and few of the IT players are also providing the same solution all over the globe. But due to the lack of knowledge about the new technical developments, few organizations majorly many small and medium businesses (SMBs) are having trust issues on third parties who would handle their data and have fear of sharing the same with their competitors.

For instance, in 2014, Amazon started the service partners program for the ease of operations of the customers.

OPPORTUNITIES:

ADVENT OF SMART TECHNOLOGY IN EMERGING COUNTRIES

The exponential growth of smart technologies like smart phones, watches and others in the emerging countries and the emergence of automation and Internet of Things (IoT) in the industry are run by internet connectivity and the major applications are connected to the cloud to store their data.

This cloud based services will help to boost the market of AWS and so as for the AWS managed service providers.

TECHNICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN BUSINESSES/CORPORATES

There was a time when people in corporates or in their businesses used to share their files, emails, documents over fax machine. But with the advancement in technology that part has been resolved because of the presence of cloud based services in the organizations to authenticate person around the globe.

CHALLENGES:

LACK OF SKILLED STAFF

To operate and manage the latest cloud technology and updating them time to time is a difficult task for the cloud providers and it can create problems for the customers if the technical glitches couldn’t be taken care of. So, the managed service partners are required for the same and also the IT personnel should be trained for handling all the changes and glitches happening in the industry.

This technology is new and it is growing vastly in most of the companies. In order to operate the cloud based infrastructure, the traditional Windows / Linux Administrator is required and this have put a psychological barrier among the employees to learn the new advancements.

Market Trends:

On the basis of services the market is segmented into

Cloud migration services,

Operations services

Advisory services.

