Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Growth 2019-2024

Blood Glucose Test Strips are simple plastic strips that are used with a glucose meter to monitor the levels of glucose in human body.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce blood glucose test strips (along with glucose meters), with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into blood glucose test strips industry.

The classification of Blood Glucose Test Strips includes Glucose Oxidase, Glucose Dehydrogenase and other, and the proportion of Glucose Oxidase in 2016 is about 51%.

Blood Glucose Test Strips is widely used to treat Hospital, Clinic and Household. The most proportion of Blood Glucose Test Strips is used for household, and the sales proportion is about 73.5% in 2016.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Blood Glucose Test Strips, with a production market share nearly 36.6% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Blood Glucose Test Strips, enjoying production market share nearly 30.7% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 31.9% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.2%.

Market competition is intense. Roche, LIFESCAN, Abbott, Panasonic (Bayer), etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Blood Glucose Test Strips market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 1190 million by 2024, from USD 870 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Blood Glucose Test Strips business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Blood Glucose Test Strips market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Blood Glucose Test Strips value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blood Glucose Test Strips consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Blood Glucose Test Strips market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blood Glucose Test Strips manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blood Glucose Test Strips with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Blood Glucose Test Strips submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

