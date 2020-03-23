Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2018-2023
This report focuses on the global Cloud Management for the OpenStack status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Management for the OpenStack development in United States, Europe and China.
OpenStack controls functionalities within compute, storage, and networking resources through a data center. It is managed through web dashboards or API. The technology is suitable for hybrid infrastructure as it reduces the risk of lock-ins that are associated with proprietary platforms. OpenStack is becoming a strategic choice for many organizations and service providers that offer cloud-computing services on standard hardware. It is also ideal for companies deploying private clouds and large enterprises using cloud solutions across multiple continents.
According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be easy infrastructure management requirement. The ability of OpenStack to allow the addition of new components by end-user requirement addresses the growing demand among enterprises for storage, computing, and space optimization. As new components can be added quickly because of its open nature, other existing cloud components can also run on OpenStack, thereby enhancing interoperability and integration. In addition, OpenStack infrastructure is evolving to provide the necessary tools for developers. Therefore, owing to its ease of management, we expect more numbers of enterprises should adopt the technology.
The key players covered in this study
BMC Software
HP
IBM
Red Hat
VMware
Adaptive Computing
CA Technologies
Cisco Systems
Citrix
CliQr Technologies
CloudBolt Software
Convirture
CSC
Dell
Egenera
Embotics
GigaSpaces Technologies
Gravitant
Micro Focus
Microsoft
Oracle
RightScale
Scalr
ServiceNow
Splunk
Zimory
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Community Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
IT
Academic Research
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Public Cloud
1.4.3 Private Cloud
1.4.4 Community Cloud
1.4.5 Hybrid Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 IT
1.5.3 Academic Research
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size
2.2 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 BMC Software
12.1.1 BMC Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Introduction
12.1.4 BMC Software Revenue in Cloud Management for the OpenStack Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 BMC Software Recent Development
12.2 HP
12.2.1 HP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Introduction
12.2.4 HP Revenue in Cloud Management for the OpenStack Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 HP Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Management for the OpenStack Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Red Hat
12.4.1 Red Hat Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Introduction
12.4.4 Red Hat Revenue in Cloud Management for the OpenStack Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Red Hat Recent Development
12.5 VMware
12.5.1 VMware Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Introduction
12.5.4 VMware Revenue in Cloud Management for the OpenStack Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 VMware Recent Development
12.6 Adaptive Computing
12.6.1 Adaptive Computing Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Introduction
12.6.4 Adaptive Computing Revenue in Cloud Management for the OpenStack Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Adaptive Computing Recent Development
12.7 CA Technologies
12.7.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Introduction
12.7.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Cloud Management for the OpenStack Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Cisco Systems
12.8.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Introduction
12.8.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Cloud Management for the OpenStack Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.9 Citrix
12.9.1 Citrix Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Introduction
12.9.4 Citrix Revenue in Cloud Management for the OpenStack Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Citrix Recent Development
12.10 CliQr Technologies
12.10.1 CliQr Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud Management for the OpenStack Introduction
12.10.4 CliQr Technologies Revenue in Cloud Management for the OpenStack Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 CliQr Technologies Recent Development
12.11 CloudBolt Software
12.12 Convirture
12.13 CSC
12.14 Dell
12.15 Egenera
12.16 Embotics
12.17 GigaSpaces Technologies
12.18 Gravitant
12.19 Micro Focus
12.20 Microsoft
12.21 Oracle
12.22 RightScale
12.23 Scalr
12.24 ServiceNow
12.25 Splunk
12.26 Zimory
