Global Core Materials Market Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Outlook and Forecast,the key players are: Diab International AB accounting , Gurit, Hexcel Corporation and Evonik Industries AG

Global Core Materials Market By Type (Foam {PVC Foam, PET Foam, Polyurethane Foam, SAN Co-polymer Foam, PMMA Foam, Polystyrene Foam}, Honeycombs {Nomex \ Aramid, Aluminum, Thermoplastic, Wood}, Balsa {Multilayer, Monolayer}), By End User (Aerospace, Transportation, Construction, Wind Energy, Marine, Consumer Goods), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 Global Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 2,750.81 million by 2025 and progressing at a significant CAGR in the forecast by 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period by 2025.

Some of the major factors driving the market for global core materials market are growth in demand of PVC foam, growth in aerospace industry for various application and technological advancements in core materials services and high cost of foam and balsa in core material are hampering the growth of the market.

The global core materials market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Core materials market is dominated by Diab International AB accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by Gurit, Hexcel Corporation and Evonik Industries AG among others.

Diab International AB:

Diab International AB is headquartered at Laholm, Sweden. The company is a privately held company which deals in composite core material development. The company offers various products such as core material, kits operation, finishing, engineering and core infusion. Core material includes Divinycell H, Divinycell Hp Divinycell Hm and others. The company offers its product and services in antennas and radomes, aeronautical, automotive, marine, subsea, transport, construction, shipbuilding, medical technology, sports and leisure, wind energy and others.

The company has international quality certifications which include ISO 9001:2008 (Quality Management System, ISO14001. It has strong global presence in Asia, Europe and America.

GURIT

Founded in 1835 and headquartered in Wattwil, Switzerland. Gurit is engaged in manufacturing, and marketing of advanced composite materials. The company operates through 3 business segments: composite materials, composite components and tooling. Core material products are offered under component materials category which provides different products under structural core material named as PVC SAN, PET, BALSA and others. The company serves to variety of industries including wind energy, aerospace, automotive, rail, industrial, marine and other.

Some of its subsidiaries are Gurit (U.K.), Gurit Services AG (Switzerland), Gurit S.r.l, (Italy), Gurit Automotive Ltd (U.K.), Gurit Balsa S.L. (Spain), Gurit Tooling BV (Netherlands), Gurit (Asia Pacific) Ltd., (Australia), Gurit Tooling (Taicang) Co., Ltd (China) and others. The company has many international quality certifications such as ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management System), ISO 9001:2008, BS EN ISO 14001:2015, OHSAS 18001:2007 (The Occupational Health & Safety Management System), ISO 14001:2004 (Environmental Management System) and others.

The company provides its product and services in Eastern Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America, and Asia Pacific region.

HEXCEL CORPORATION:

Hexcel Corporation was founded in 1948 and headquartered in Connecticut, U.S. The company is a producer of carbon fiber and resin system and manufacturer of honeycomb in aerospace industries. The company operates through three business segments namely Commercial Aerospace, Space & Defense and Industrial. Core material products fall under honeycomb product category which includes products such as HexWeb Honeycomb, HexWeb Engineered Core and HexWeb Acousti-Cap. The company offers its product and services in different industries which include antennas and radomes, aeronautical, automotive, marine, subsea, transport, construction, shipbuilding, medical technology, sports and leisure, wind energy and others.

Some of its subsidiaries are Hexcel Reinforcements Corp (U.S.), HEXCEL POTTSVILLE CORP (U.S.), Hexcel Chemical Products (U.K.), Hexcel Fibers SL (Spain), Hexcel Composites SA (France), Hexel (Europe), Hexel Holding (U.K.), Hexel (U.K.), Hexel Japan k.k (Japan) among others.

The company is certified with international quality certifications which include AS/EN 9100 / ISO9001, NADCAP, ISO14001, OHSAS 18001 and others. The company has 23 manufacturing sites and is active in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Russia, Spain, U.K. and U.S.

