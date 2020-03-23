Global Coronary Stents Market projected to 6.4 billion at CAGR of 2.4% Forecast to 2024 | Analysis By Elixir Medical Corporation, Inspire MD, Stentys SA,Hexacath, Medtronic, Andramed GmbH

The main objective of the Global Coronary Stents Market is to aid the user in understanding the market as a whole, its definitions, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the barriers that it is facing currently. Careful research and analysis constituted an important part of the report’s preparation. Those who read the report can get a clear understanding of the market. Industry experts have verified and re-verified data and information from credible sources, such as websites, company annual reports, journals and other resources.

Data Bridge Market Research new Insight’s on “Global Coronary Stents Market is projected to reach 6.4 billion by 2024, from USD 5.3 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024”.

Major Players: Global Coronary Stents Market

Some of the major players operating in the Global Coronary Stents Market – Abbott Vascular, SciTech, Boston Scientific Corporation, Minvasys, Medinol Ltd, iVascular SLU, Elixir Medical Corporation, Inspire MD, Stentys SA,Hexacath, Medtronic, Andramed GmbH, Cordis Corporation, Orbusneich, Eurocor GmbH, Comed B.V., Endocor GmbH, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Amaranth Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Degania Silicone Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., InSitu Technologies Inc., Alvimedica, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, AMG International GmbH, Arthesys, Lepu Medical, Translumina GmbH, Accura, Svelte Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG and, Eucatech AG among others

Company Share Analysis: Global Coronary Stents Market

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. In 2017, xxx is expected to dominate the coronary stents market with xxx% market share followed by xxx and xxx.

The Global Coronary Stents Market is highly fragmented with various companies operating in local regions. The major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Some of the examples for these strategies are: On 13th December 2016, Boston scientific corporation acquired advanced biological tissue capabilities into its structural heart business for use in the manufacturing of the product and also for future heart valve technologies.

Recent Developments: Global Coronary Stents Market

The usage of coronary stent devices are increasing in today’s market due to the increase in number of heart diseases and other problems related to the cardiovascular system and also owing to its benefits such as reducing mortality, morbidity among the heart attack patients, improving the flow of blood immediately after heart attack, highly recommended for the heart patients having one or two blocked arteries. The coronary stent devices market will grow in the future because of the unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, unhealthy lifestyle.

Whereas the main restraint for the coronary stent market is the strict government policies, unconscionable prices that the patients are paying for the stents which lead them into indebtness and in some cases leaves them without this life-saving treatment, price control on the cardiac stents by the local authority will lead to the halt of introduction of new advanced product in the region, just limited to one or two blocked arteries, for more complex cases of coronary heart disease, bypass surgery is a better choice.

Segmentation: Global Coronary Stents Market Categories

Global Coronary Stents Market is segmented on the basis of product type, usability, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into dual therapy stent, bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS), drug-eluting stent (DES), bio-engineered stent, and bare metal stent. The drug eluting stent market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. Also, based on drug, the market is segmented into paclitaxel and limus-based drugs.

Based on application, the market is segmented into coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and cardiac centres.

Geographic Segmentation: Global Coronary Stents Market

The global coronary stents market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market.

