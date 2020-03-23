Global Dental Implants Market Growth 2019-2024

Dental Implant is an artificial tooth root that is placed into your jaw to hold a replacement tooth or bridge.

EU is the largest supplier and consumption market of Dental Implants, with a production market share nearly 39% and sales market share nearly 44%. The second place is North America; following EU with the production market share of 33% and the sales market share over 27%.

There are many dental implant manufacturers. The top five are Straumann, Nobel Biocare, Dentsply/Astra, Biomet/3i and Zimmer. In 2014, their production market share was about 50%. Among the key manufacturers, many manufacturers come from developed countries.

5. Key consumers and manufacturers of dental implant are concentrated in developed counties. The gross margin is high, and the price of raw materials is relatively stable. The consumption growth rate of developing countries is higher than global average growth rate. The development of dental implant industry in developing country will be bright.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dental Implants market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach USD 7230 million by 2024, from USD 4590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dental Implants business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dental Implants market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Dental Implants value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments-

Segmentation by product type- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Titanium Dental Implant

Titanium Alloy Dental Implant

Zirconia Dental Implant

Segmentation by application- breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Dental Clinic

This report also splits the market by region- Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report- Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Straumann

Nobel Biocare(Danaher)

Dentsply/Astra

Biomet

Zimmer

Osstem

GC

Zest

Dyna Dental

Kyocera Medical

Alpha-Bio

Southern Implants

B&B Dental

Neobiotech

Xige Medical

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dental Implants consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Dental Implants market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dental Implants manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dental Implants with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dental Implants submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

